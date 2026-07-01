Study finds nearly 6 in 10 people have never visited Wales’ most iconic attraction

Amelia Jones

Nearly six in 10 people living in Wales have never visited the country’s most iconic attraction, new research has found.

Taxi and private hire company Veezu provided the new data to coincide with the government’s new Great British Summer Savings Scheme which will see VAT reduced from 20% to 5% on many tickets for children and families at top attractions until 1 September.

The research found that only 43% of Welsh residents have been to Eryri National Park , while 33% said they would like to visit in future. In contrast, more people had been to Blackpool Tower (54%), the London Eye (54%), Alton Towers (48%), the Roman Baths (44%) and Windsor Castle (43%).

Eryri is a mountainous region and national park in north Wales, covering a total of 823 square miles, it is Wales’ largest National Park.

The national park covers most of central and southern Gwynedd and the western part of Conwy County Borough.

Eryri National Park was established in October 1951 under the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949.

The survey also found that adults in the region aren’t making the most of some of the UK’s best attractions either, with more than 50% admitting they’ve never been to the likes of Alton Towers, the Roman Baths and the Tower of London.

Sally Krouma, a spokesperson at Veezu, says: “Looking at the data, many admit there are so many of the UK’s attractions they have yet to visit. Following the launch of the Great British Summer Savings Scheme, it could be the perfect time for families to check out what’s on their doorstep or further afield.

“Whether it’s a day trip to somewhere new across the country or a long weekend to unwind and relax, getting around safely and reliably can make all the difference. As the UK’s fastest growing taxi and private hire company, Veezu is here to help to ensure people experience the very best of what the UK has to offer.”