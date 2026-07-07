Study finds one in three Welsh adults are self-medicating for anxiety

Nation.Cymru staff

A study has found that more Welsh adults are self-medicating for anxiety and stress than in any other part of the UK.

New data from the STADA Health Report 2026 has found 31 per cent of adults in Wales self-medicate for anxiety or stress – almost six percentage points above the national average of 25.2 per cent, and the highest rate of any UK region.

The STADA Health Report 2026 is published by STADA Thornton & Ross, the manufacturer of healthcare brands including Covonia, Cetraben, Hedrin, Savlon and Zoflora.

The report surveyed 2,001 UK adults as part of a wider study of almost 20,000 people across 20 countries, examining attitudes to healthcare systems, AI, mental health, self-medication and prevention. The regional data provides one of the most detailed pictures yet of how healthcare experience and attitudes vary across the UK.

Wales has also recorded the lowest trust in AI health diagnostics of any UK region. Just 38.5 per cent of Welsh adults say they trust AI to make a health diagnosis, against a national average of 52.3 per cent. Fewer than half (42.4 per cent) say they would consider an AI health consultation – below the UK average of 49.5 per cent.

At the same time, NHS Wales satisfaction stands at 57.9 per cent, 7.2 points below the national average of 65.1 per cent. The data points to a region where neither the current healthcare system nor the emerging digital alternatives feel sufficiently reliable – and where self-management has become the de facto response.

Fear about the future

The anxiety self-medication rate cannot be separated from a broader set of health anxieties that are more pronounced in Wales than elsewhere. More than two-thirds of Welsh adults (66.8 per cent) say they fear becoming dependent on care as they get older – 12.5 points above the national average of 54.3 per cent.

More than half (55.4 per cent) report feeling overwhelmed by health information, against 47.7 per cent nationally.

The structural context is well documented: Wales has the highest rate of limiting long-term illness of any UK nation, with around a quarter of the Welsh population reporting a limiting long-term health condition1 — a proportion significantly above the UK average and one that places sustained demand on primary care services that are already under pressure.

Community pharmacy has been directly affected: the number of pharmacy contractors in Wales has fallen in recent years, reducing the accessibility of over-the-counter and self-care support in many communities2.

Craig Shaw, general manager for STADA UK, said: “The findings from Wales highlight both the challenges people are facing and the opportunity to strengthen the support available to them.

“When one in three adults say they are self-medicating for anxiety or stress, it suggests many people are looking for practical ways to manage their wellbeing, but may not always feel they have access to the support they need at the right time.

“While trust in AI health tools is lower in Wales than elsewhere in the UK, the data also reinforces the enduring importance of trusted, face-to-face healthcare. Community pharmacists are uniquely placed to provide accessible advice, reassurance and guidance, helping people make informed decisions about managing their health and knowing when additional support is needed.

“Community pharmacy has always been built on relationships. A pharmacist who knows their community can make a real difference by offering expert advice that is both personal and accessible.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, there is a real opportunity to build on that trust, ensuring people have the confidence to access the right care, in the right place, at the right time. At STADA, we’re committed to supporting pharmacists in that role and helping people take positive steps towards better health.”