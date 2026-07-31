Study launched to explore whether Welsh speakers have a different sense of humour

Nation.Cymru staff

A new study aims to find out whether first-language Welsh speakers have a different sense of humour from those whose first language is English.

Researchers at Aberystwyth University will investigate whether bilingual Welsh-English speakers understand, appreciate and create humour differently, and whether switching between the two languages influences the way people perceive jokes and use humour in everyday life.

The research builds on previous studies suggesting bilingualism can bring cognitive benefits, including improved attention and memory. Researchers now want to discover whether those advantages also influence how people perceive jokes, develop humorous ideas and use humour in everyday life.

The study, led by Dr Gil Greengross and Dr Hanna Binks, will recruit participants from across Wales to complete a series of online tasks and answer questions about their use of humour.

Researchers will begin recruiting participants at Aberystwyth University’s stand at the National Eisteddfod in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, from 1 to 8 August before expanding the study across Wales.

The team will investigate whether bilingual Welsh speakers find different jokes funny in Welsh and English, and whether regularly switching between the two languages affects their ability to create humour.

Dr Hanna Binks said language was closely linked to identity, culture and emotional expression.

“Welsh speakers regularly move between two languages, and we want to understand whether that influences how they perceive and use humour.

“This research will deepen our understanding of bilingualism while also highlighting the cultural significance of humour within Welsh-speaking communities. It offers a unique opportunity to explore how language shapes the way we think, communicate and connect with others.”

Dr Gil Greengross said humour played an important role in everyday life but had received little attention in bilingualism research.

“Humour touches almost every aspect of our lives, from friendships and family relationships to the way we cope with challenges and connect with our communities. Yet despite decades of research on bilingualism, very little attention has been given to how language influences our sense of humour.

“We are interested in whether switching between Welsh and English influences how people appreciate jokes, create humorous ideas and use humour in everyday situations. The findings could not only tell us more about the psychology of humour, but also about the wider social and cognitive benefits of living with two languages.”

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