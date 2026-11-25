Nation.Cymru staff

A planned overhaul of council tax in Wales would have cut bills on average in more deprived neighbourhoods and raised them in many rural areas, according to new analysis.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) published its findings on Tuesday as Finance Minister Elin Jones laid a draft order before the Senedd to postpone the next council tax revaluation from April 2028 to April 2032. The delay requires Senedd approval.

Under the 12-band system examined by the IFS, average bills after discounts and reductions would have fallen by 7% in Wrexham, 6% in Flintshire and 4% in Denbighshire. They would have risen by 7% on Ynys Môn and by 6% in both the Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire.

Those differences largely reflect how property values have changed relative to one another since April 2003, when the valuations used to set Wales’s current council tax bands were made.

Some inner Cardiff neighbourhoods would have seen average reductions of more than £500 a year, partly reflecting a fall in the value of flats built since 2000.

The biggest increases, generally between £250 and £500 a year on average, would have been concentrated in parts of Ynys Môn, rural Monmouthshire, the Vale of Glamorgan, the Gower and the tip of the Llŷn Peninsula.

The IFS stressed that each council area would have a mix of homes whose bills rose, fell or changed little.

Property values

The model examined by the IFS would have updated property valuations and introduced a new lower band for the least expensive 5% of homes, alongside two additional bands for the most expensive properties.

Homes in the new lowest band would have paid around £500 a year less on average than homes in the current band A. The analysis assumed that the reforms would leave the average bill across Wales unchanged and that Welsh Government grants to councils would be adjusted to reflect changes in their local tax bases.

Ms Jones first announced the proposed delay in October. In her written statement on Tuesday, she said going ahead in 2028 without adequate support for households facing higher bills would have “created a new unfairness in the system”.

She said the transitional support she wanted to offer would have cost around £80m in 2028–29, with higher costs in the following three years. The Senedd is expected to debate the draft order next month.