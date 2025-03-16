Study reveals the ‘safest city for students in Wales’
A new study has revealed the safest city for students in Wales – with the Welsh winner also appearing in the overall UK top ten.
The study, which found Swansea to be the safest city in Wales, was carried out by the independent Complete University Guide (CUG).
CUG published its latest Crime Safety tables, analysing publicly available data to help students make informed choices and feel confident as they embark on university life.
The tables show the crime rates against the general public in UK towns and cities with two or more universities, with a three-year rolling average of crime per population of 1,000.
UK top ten
Each town or city has three categories of crime measured – domestic burglary, robbery of personal property and violence against the person with injury – and a total score and ranking.
Alongside being the safest city for students in Wales, Swansea also ranks 7th overall across the UK, placing it among the top 10 safest university locations in England and Wales.
Commitment
Professor Deborah Youngs, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Education at Swansea University, said: “At Swansea University, we are committed to creating a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment where students from across the globe can thrive during their university journey.
“Known for its warm and welcoming community, we’re delighted to see Swansea recognised as a secure and vibrant city, making it the perfect place for students to live, learn, and grow.”
View the Complete University Guide’s Crime Safety table in full.
