Study reveals the ‘safest city for students in Wales’

A new study has revealed the safest city for students in Wales – with the Welsh winner also appearing in the overall UK top ten.

The study, which found Swansea to be the safest city in Wales, was carried out by the independent Complete University Guide (CUG).

CUG published its latest Crime Safety tables, analysing publicly available data to help students make informed choices and feel confident as they embark on university life.

The tables show the crime rates against the general public in UK towns and cities with two or more universities, with a three-year rolling average of crime per population of 1,000.