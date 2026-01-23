Study shows dissertation writing retreat improved student wellbeing

Amelia Jones

Researchers from the University of South Wales have found final-year students benefitted from organised residential dissertation writing events that included an overnight stay.

The events combined structured periods of focused writing with short breaks, allowing students at similar stages of their dissertation to work alongside one another. This created a shared sense of purpose and helped maintain momentum throughout the day.

Academic staff were present to offer limited guidance, answer questions and provide reassurance when needed. Students were also consulted in advance and invited to shape the content of short masterclasses, ensuring the sessions addressed their most pressing concerns.

Rather than focusing on output alone, the retreats emphasised confidence-building and practical strategies for breaking down large tasks, helping students re-engage positively with their dissertation work.

The study found that participants reported higher self-belief, improved concentration and reduced dissertation-related stress. Many also said the experience helped counter feelings of isolation, with peer presence cited as a key source of motivation.

Dr Dan Bowers, Head of Psychology, said the findings challenge the idea that dissertation writing must be a solitary process.

He said: “The dissertation is often experienced as isolating and anxiety-provoking.

“Our research shows that writing retreats can transform this experience by providing structure, community and reassurance. When students feel supported, they are better able to engage productively with their work.”

He added that the findings build on wider efforts to develop group-based dissertation models that involve external partners and generate real-world impact.

Researchers argue that writing retreats represent a low-cost, high-impact intervention that can be embedded within existing support structures.

As well as supporting academic progress, the approach aligns with sector priorities around student wellbeing and inclusive learning environments, with potential applications across a range of disciplines.