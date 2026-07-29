Study to create most detailed map yet of the developing teenage brain

A new study led by a Welsh university will uncover the subtle developmental changes that occur in the brain during adolescence.

The BEAM Study (Brain Exploration in Adolescent Minds), led by Cardiff University, aims to transform understanding of how brains develop across late childhood and adolescence – a period of profound cognitive, emotional and social change.

Combining MRI technology with innovative biophysical modelling, the study aims to create the most detailed characterisation of the developing human brain ever achieved.

This will reveal how the brain’s microstructure – the cellular-level architecture that underpins thinking, emotions, behaviour and mental health – evolves throughout adolescence.

Professor Derek Jones, Director of Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre (CUBRIC), who is leading the study, said: “Adolescence is a period of remarkable change. During these years, young people develop important skills such as decision-making, emotional regulation, social understanding and problem-solving. It is also a time when many mental health difficulties first emerge.

“While scientists have learned a great deal about how the brain changes in size and shape during adolescence, much less is known about what is happening at the microscopic level inside the brain.

“Our new study will use advanced brain imaging and innovative biophysical modelling techniques to investigate how key features of brain tissue, including cell size and cell density, change throughout development.”