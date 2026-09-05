Study to examine rise of personalised AI companions

Mark Mansfield

Artificial intelligence that learns from people’s daily lives and could eventually “know us better than we know ourselves” is to be examined in a major new Welsh study.

Researchers at Aberystwyth University will investigate the emergence of personalised AI assistants designed to become an increasingly constant presence in people’s lives.

The technology, described by Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg as “personalised super-intelligence”, would go significantly further than current generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Meta AI.

Rather than relying primarily on information from the internet, personalised systems could learn from an individual’s digital footprint, including their social networks, travel habits, shopping behaviour, entertainment preferences and personal interests.

Supporters believe the technology could help people make decisions, organise their lives, maintain relationships and pursue personal and professional goals.

But researchers say its development also raises questions about privacy, autonomy and the potential for people to become dependent on artificial intelligence.

Professor Mark Whitehead, from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, is leading the Leverhulme Trust-funded research.

He said: “Artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly from a tool we occasionally consult into a technology that could become deeply integrated into people’s everyday lives.

“Learning from our digital footprints, personalised super-intelligence could build a detailed understanding of our relationships, preferences, routines and behaviours.

“Its promise is that it may help people navigate increasingly complex worlds by understanding their habits and needs – perhaps even knowing us better than we know ourselves.

“However, a key question guiding our research is this: if we could travel back twenty years and anticipate the social consequences of social media, what warnings might we give?

“By asking similar questions about personalised AI today, we hope to help ensure these technologies are developed in ways that maximise benefits while minimising unforeseen harms.”

Smart glasses

Companies including Meta have suggested wearable technology such as smart glasses could provide a platform for increasingly personalised AI.

Such devices could potentially learn by observing aspects of a person’s surroundings and experiences, combining that information with data generated by their online activities.

Professor Whitehead said: “Imagine walking down the street and recognising a face but not remembering who the person is. Personalised super-intelligence could instantly provide their name, remind you when you last saw them, identify shared interests and even suggest a conversation starter.

“However, while these capabilities could bring significant benefits, they also raise profound questions about privacy, autonomy, trust and the future of human interaction.”

The Aberystwyth project will examine the practices of companies developing the technology as well as the experiences of people who have already formed close relationships with AI systems.

Researchers will look beyond existing concerns about surveillance and data privacy to examine how AI companions could affect memory, friendship, social skills, decision-making and trust.

The aim is to identify potential social consequences before personalised AI becomes embedded in everyday life and help policymakers, developers and the public respond to the opportunities and risks.

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