‘Stunning’ feature set to transform historic church

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A former church is set to be transformed with an ornate feature rarely seen in Wales after plans for its new use were approved.

Cardiff councillors have given the go-ahead for internal alterations to the former Ely Methodist Church to make the Grade II-listed building suitable for use by the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The centrepiece of the scheme will be the installation of an iconostasis – a tall, intricately carved wooden screen displaying tiers of religious icons that separates the sanctuary from the main body of an Eastern Orthodox church.

The plans describe the structure as a “visually stunning feature” that is central to Orthodox worship, with icons of Christ, the Virgin Mary and other saints arranged according to long-established religious tradition.

The approved works also include the installation of a toilet and baby-changing facilities to better serve the congregation.

‘Sacred’

The application reads: “[The iconostasis] serves both a liturgical and symbolic purpose, marking the sacred space of the altar.

“It allows for a visual representation of the heavenly realm, connecting the congregation with divine figures.”

It is planned to be made of hardwood to provide “durability and aesthetic appeal” and the icons would be gilded in gold leaf to enhance their “visual impact and spiritual significance” and painted using “traditional techniques” to ensure “vibrancy and longevity”.

The iconostasis would also serve to separate the “sanctuary” from the main church hall, the sanctuary being where the Eucharist is celebrated.

According to an officer’s response, a response from Historic Buildings and Places reads: “Reoccupation of this disused Methodist Church by a Romanian Orthodox congregation is welcome in principle – as it maintains religious use and keeps the interior open at its present volume.

“The creation of an iconostasis, a vast highly decorated backcloth to serve as a focus for worship, will introduce a visually stunning feature and will make the building more not less interesting.

“The implied loss of the pulpit, a major element in Methodist worship, is regrettable although we appreciate that a pulpit and an iconostasis are incompatible.”

However, they did advise caution on “technical grounds” due to possible loadbearing elements of the church’s construction.

The church is located on the junction of Cowbridge Road West and Colin Way and is now known as the Romanian Orthodox Parish Of All Saints in Caerau.

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