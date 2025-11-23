‘Substantial progress’ in Cwmtillery one year since landslip

One year after a major landslip tore through a former coal tip in Cwmtillery, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has returned to the site to assess progress on a programme of safety and remediation works.

The landslip, triggered during Storm Bert in November 2024, sent thousands of tonnes of material downhill and forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

The incident renewed concern over the legacy of Wales’s industrial past and the risks still posed by disused coal tips across former mining communities.

On Tuesday, Irranca-Davies visited the site with officials from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and the Mining Remediation Authority to see work completed over the last twelve months.

Improvements include new drainage systems, slope reprofiling and measures to manage water flow — all aimed at reducing the risk of landslides and erosion during periods of heavy rain.

The scheme has been funded through £610,000 from the Welsh Government’s Coal Tip Safety Grant Scheme, part of a wider joint investment with the UK Government that now totals more than £220 million.

Speaking during his visit, Mr Irranca-Davies said the events of last year had left a lasting impression on the community.

“The scenes from Cwmtillery last year will always stay with me,” he said. “I’m pleased to see the substantial progress made to support this community and make the site safer. We remain absolutely dedicated to protecting people and ensuring communities living in the shadow of former tips are safe, both now and in the future.”

Local authorities and the Mining Remediation Authority have been carrying out enhanced inspections and maintenance across high-risk sites, particularly during periods of adverse weather.

Storm Claudia

Heavy rain brought by Storm Claudia last week again raised concerns about the vulnerability of old coal workings.

Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Environment at Blaenau Gwent Council, said the incident had left a long shadow.

“Our thoughts remain with all residents affected by the landslide in Cwmtillery,” he said. “Working closely with partners, we have carried out extensive investigations and remedial works at the disused tip site. This includes improved drainage systems to divert water away and ongoing investigations into any further measures required such as reprofiling.”

He added that monitoring of the site continues, particularly during severe weather, and that the council is “fully committed to this work, supporting the local community, and keeping residents informed every step of the way.”

The work is taking place amid significant legislative change.

The Welsh Government’s landmark Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Act will create a new national authority responsible for cataloguing, assessing and inspecting all disused tips across Wales.

The Disused Tips Authority — to be based in Merthyr Tydfil from April 2027 — will employ around 60 staff and introduce a long-term management system intended to reduce risks to public safety.