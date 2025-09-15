Successful exclusion zone boosts wildlife at protected site on Ynys Môn

A six-month exclusion zone at an Ynys Môn nature reserve has come to an end after endangered seabirds returned to and nested in the area for the first time since 2013.

Introduced to reduce the impacts of adventure activities on the wildlife and geology of the area, the 1.8 mile exclusion zone along the coastline at the Range (Penrhyn Mawr), which is part of the RSPB South Stack Nature Reserve, reopened to the public on Monday 15 September.

Penrhyn Mawr/The Range, which forms part of the Glannau Ynys Gybi Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), supports rare wildlife including Choughs, Peregrine Falcons, Grey Seals, and Silver-studded Blue butterflies, as well as fragile coastal heath habitat and geological features.

Disturbance

The exclusion zone prevented access to sensitive sites to reduce disturbance to breeding birds and endangered wildlife during the spring and summer breeding season.

Over the six-month period, Amber-Listed seabirds returned and nested in areas that were previously regularly used for outdoor activities – the first time since 2013.

In particular, Oystercatchers were spotted at the site for the first time in ten years. Chough, which are on the Wales’ Red-List of Birds of Conservation Concern, were also seen prospecting for new nest sites.

Following the end of the exclusion zone on 15 September, access to Penrhyn Mawr/The Range will be managed by RSPB Cymru, and public access along the Wales Coast Path and designated rights of way will remain unchanged.

All groups or paid, organised activities led by an individual or organisation wishing to use the reserve, other than for using the public footpaths, will need to check to see if they require written permission from the RSPB. In addition, no RSPB permission will be given for any activity that places fixed metal bolts into rock or in any other way causes damage to the site features.

No activities will be granted permission before the end of October as coves will be used by Grey Seals pupping.

Access arrangements may change at short notice if sensitive species are present.

High-use public access areas, such as slopes supporting butterfly and caterpillar colonies, will be managed through signage and temporary cordons.

Connection to nature is important in boosting health and well-being but must be balanced within sensitive landscapes.

Respite for wildlife

Laura Kudelska, Senior Site Manager at RSPB South Stack, said: “The six-month exclusion zone has provided a much-needed respite for wildlife to recover on the Range, and we’d like to thank activity providers and visitors for following the guidelines during this period.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with partners and activity providers over the next months to find a long-term and practical solution, that will allow people to enjoy the Range in a way that does not harm wildlife.”

Euros Jones, NRW’s Operations Manager for North West Wales, said: “We would like to thank the providers for adhering to the exclusion zone while it was in place.

“The site is home to schedule 1 protected breeding birds such as Chough and Peregrine Falcons, seals and other rare wildlife including Silver-studded Blue butterflies and moving forward it is important to balance protecting nature and allowing recreation activity. We will continue to work with partners and activity providers on a long-term solution.”

Anglesey Council’s Visitor Economy and Coastal Areas Manager, Andy Godber, added: “We recognise the importance of balancing wildlife protection and outdoor leisure activities and the challenges this brings.

“Whilst the lease we provide to the RSPB allows it to make decisions independently, we’re pleased to have seen positive dialogue between partners and activity providers during this interim period. Moving forward, we hope that a workable solution can be reached.”

Mary Tansell, representative of The National Coasteering Charter said: “The National Coasteering Charter (NCC) is committed to keeping an open dialogue with stake holders and supporting members to enable future access to the site.

“As outdoor educators we are passionate about the environment we work in. Adventure activities are a fantastic opportunity to educate school children, youth groups and visitors to Wales. We are always learning and the hope is that moving forward we can support the environmental ethos at the South Stack reserve in an engaging and informed way. “

Catherine Williams, Executive Officer for Eryri Active said: “Whilst the exclusion period has been challenging for outdoor activity providers, we are pleased to see that more effective lines of communication are now in place between all stakeholders.

“Outdoor activity providers are passionate about the landscapes they introduce people to and are eager to expand their knowledge of the wildlife and unique qualities of these sites, to help protect these special places and to share their significance with clients.”