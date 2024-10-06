Sue Gray quits as Downing Street chief of staff citing ‘distraction’ fears
Opposition criticism mounts as Sue Gray resignation comes amidst shake-up of senior Labour staffers.
A Conservative leadership hopeful has accused Labour of being in turmoil following the departure of Sue Gray, Sir Keir Starmer’s hand-picked chief of staff. Robert Jenrick, one of the contenders for the Tory leadership, described the situation as a result of “vicious Labour infighting.”
Speaking on the matter, Jenrick said: “Fewer than 100 days in, and this Labour Government is in complete disarray. Sir Keir Starmer is without a national security adviser, private secretary, and now his most senior civil servant has sped up his exit.”
‘Chaos’
A spokesperson from the Conservative Party doubled down on the claims, describing the current state of Downing Street as “chaos.”, Pointing to Sue Gray’s abrupt departure as evidence of deeper issues within Starmer’s government.
“Sue Gray was brought in to deliver a programme for government, but all we’ve seen is a government of self-service,” the spokesperson said, questioning Labour’s ability to govern effectively.
The spokesperson asked, “Who will run the country now?”, a rhetorical jab at Labour’s leadership struggles.
In response to the controversy, Sir Keir Starmer has made several key appointments to “strengthen his Downing Street operation” ahead of his 100th day in office.
Appointments
Notable changes to his staff include Morgan McSweeney, a trusted ally, being promoted to replace Sue Gray as Chief of Staff.
In a written statement, Starmer expressed confidence in his new team: “I’m really pleased to bring in such talented and experienced individuals. This shows my absolute determination to deliver the change the country voted for.”
Among the other notable appointments are Vidhya Alakeson and Jill Cuthbertson as deputy chiefs of staff, along with new strategic communications lead, James Lyons.
Distraction
Sue Gray herself addressed her resignation, saying that the “intense commentary” surrounding her position had become a distraction to the government’s work.
Gray noted that, despite stepping down from her current role, she would continue to support Starmer as his envoy for the regions and nations.
Starmer praised Gray’s contributions, stating that her work had been vital in preparing Labour for government and beginning their programme for change.
However, her sudden exit has fuelled speculation about tensions within Labour, with both internal critics and external rivals seizing on the controversy as evidence of disarray.
A Baroness leading the Welsh government and now (Dame?) Sue Gray to be the Starmer Raj’s envoy to us! WALES, a humble colony and outpost of Empire!
“To be alive at this time is the very heaven!” Ron Wordsworth, Tonypandy.
The two things I hoped for in a Labour government were a reversal of Tory desires, practices and policies and don’t give their controllers – the right wing press – sticks with which to beat. I was prepared to allow them 2 years to establish a direction of travel, then maybe, at least 100 days but already they are throwing out whole feed buckets for them to chew on so that we, the hopeful, are wondering what the hell to do to free ourselves from Toreformism. Jenricks’ intervention is pathetic drivel but amounts to being able to seize upon their… Read more »
‘Dear Pot, Yours sincerely Kettle’ seems the best retort to Jendrick. Tories have taken since the election and still have no LEADER, without considering a direction, a policy or a purpose. What’s worse, they’d been like that since 2016!!!!
A house of cards but not happy families…
When you don’t know right from wrong from day one there is no rock to stand on…
A candle in the wind…
As a nation we must be blessed, getting now told what to do by a Secretary of State and an Envoy to the Nations and Regions.
How does all this fit into the Sewell Convention I wonder, if the Sewell Convetion still exists that is.