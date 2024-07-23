Suella Braverman: I want Donald Trump to be president
Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen, claiming “the world will be safer” if the Republican presidential hopeful wins the November election.
The former home secretary’s endorsement of the ex-president came as she is widely believed to be preparing a bid to lead the Conservative Party from the right.
“I want Trump to be president,” she said while guest-hosting a programme on LBC Radio on Tuesday.
“Don’t look at the characters and the personalities – if we look at the policy, I think the world will be safer under Donald Trump.
“If we look at his record as president, you know, no wars were started while Donald Trump was president.”
‘Stability’
She continued: “I think there’s been a real track record of peace and stability globally that we saw from Trump when he was president and that we can expect going forward. And right now the world is a very volatile place.
“I do think that we need a strong president in the White House. I personally would give my vote to Donald Trump were I an American citizen.”
Ms Braverman also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on course to become the Democratic nominee for president after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.
When it was put to her that Mr Trump is a convicted felon, the ex-Cabinet minister argued that Ms Harris is “signed up to the whole identity politics agenda”.
“She introduces herself with her preferred pronouns. She supports radical left movements on net zero and, you know, BLM (Black Lives Matter).
“I find that agenda very divisive.”
Mauling
Ms Braverman will potentially face a crowded field in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak as the Conservatives seek to rebuild after their mauling in the general election.
Ahead of nominations opening on Wednesday, she warned the Tories must not become “a collection of fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks”.
Earlier this month, she used an appearance at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington DC to blame “liberal Conservatives” for the party’s general election defeat.
I forced myself to listen to this. She is without a clue. She had Trump up on a pedestal. She touted her “Attorney General” creds constantly as some form of ability despite not being qualified for the post and held up the US judiciary as a beacon forgetting that there are judges put in post by Trump who should never be in charge of filling a bath.
I hope she does win the Tory leadership race. That should finish them off.
Most moderate tory voters would tell you that if they were American then they would be Democrats. The Republican party have gone so far to the right that they are teetering on the brink of fascism. I agree, the tories would be doing themselves no favours if Braverman became tory leader.
You may well be aware but Trump now owns the RNC. He has his family or placed men and women in charge, a coup in plain sight.
In her show she touted how well Trump did on the worlds stage when he was 45 (he didn’t). She also said how much Boris was the world leader in fighting for Ukraine. But doesn’t grasp that Trump will drop Ukraine in the blink of an eye to bend a knee for Putin (Trump tried to hold Zalensky to ransom for dirt on Hunter B). The Tory party are really in a mess.
I forced myself to listen also but still missed a bit. There’s nothing like disparaging Black Lives Matter to send the clear signal that she thinks they don’t. There was a trans caller on who had the misfortune of having the 30p MP. She was so sympathetic (not) that she would still back Trump who would eradicate trans rights whilst trumping Trump in getting rid of all rights for all people. I told LBC that this was the most nauseating listening since the days when they had Farage & Rees Mogg on there.
At what point does she become a threat to the stability of the UK and of concern to the security services, at least send her to Rwanda…
She and others must have a considerable nest egg deposited locally out of the £700 million spend…
Quote: “If we look at his record as president, you know, no wars were started while Donald Trump was president.” Is this the same Trump who wants to withdraw the US from NATO, and block further aid to Ukraine? The same Trump who withheld support for Ukraine because Zelensky’s government would not investigate Biden’s son? The same Trump who called Vladimir Putin a genius when he invaded Ukraine? Oh yeah, the Russians would be cowering behind a rock if Trump had been re-elected. It was Trump who withdrew from the Iran Nuclear deal, and then nearly started a war with… Read more »