Suicide rates at their highest in more than two decades

Suicide rates registered in Wales last year were the highest in more than two decades, new data shows.

Around three-quarters of deaths by suicide were among males, the Office for National Statistics said, noting this has been the case since the mid-1990s.

But while the rate for women was lower, it was at its highest last year since 1994.

The ONS said its work monitoring registrations of deaths by suicide is part of an ongoing effort to “support work to protect vulnerable people at risk”, acknowledging the “devastating impact on individuals, families and communities”.

There were 6,069 suicides registered in Wales and England in 2023, up from 5,642 in 2022.

Figures are based on deaths registered in each calendar year, rather than the date on which the death took place.

The ONS said that, due to registration delays, while 39% of deaths registered in 2023 had a date of death in the same year, more than half (51%) occurred in 2022 and the rest happened in 2021 or earlier.

Last year’s rate of 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people was the highest rate seen since 1999, the ONS said.

Higher rate in Wales

The 2023 rate in Wales – 14.0 deaths per 100,000 – was higher than England’s, which was 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Across the two nations, the suicide rate for males rose to the highest since 1999, at 17.4 deaths per 100,000.

The rate for females grew from 5.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2022 to 5.7 deaths per 100,000 last year – the highest rate for females in almost 30 years.

The rate was highest for men aged 45 to 49, at 25.5 deaths per 100,000, and for women aged 50 to 54 years, at 9.2 deaths per 100,000.

In England, the rate was highest in the North West, at 14.7 deaths per 100,000.

It was lowest in London where there were 7.3 deaths per 100,000.

Vahe Nafilyan, head of data and analysis for social care and health at the ONS, said: “Our figures show suicide rates registered in England and Wales in 2023 were the highest in nearly 25 years. Rates increased across all age groups compared to 2022, especially among those aged 45 to 64 years.

“Males continued to account for around three-quarters of deaths by suicide, a trend seen since the mid-1990s.

“Suicide leaves a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities, and we will continue to monitor suicide registrations, to support work to protect vulnerable people at risk.”

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or online.

