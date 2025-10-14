Summer 2026 headliners confirmed for Cardiff and Llangollen concerts

Dance music pioneer Pete Tong and global music icon Billy Ocean are bringing headline shows to Wales next year as part of their UK summer outdoor tours.

Pete and his Ibiza Classics show, featuring The Essential Orchestra, will headline TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Thursday June 11 2026, before taking to the stage at TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday June 25.

On Saturday June 27 Billy Ocean, the artist behind such classic hits as Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) and Red Light Spells Danger, will headline Llangollen Pavilion with special guest and former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow, before heading to Cardiff Castle on Thursday July 9.

All tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 17 October 2025 via Ticketmaster.

Hit makers

Earlier this year, Pete Tong celebrated the 10thanniversary of Ibiza Classics with four sold-out nights at the Royal Albert Hall alongside The Essential Orchestra and such greats as Becky Hill, Barbara Tucker, Damian Lazarus, David Morales, Paul Oakenfold, and Seth Troxler.

Throughout his 30 year career, Pete has championed dance music on a global scale. His contributions were formally recognised with the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021, honouring his impact on music and broadcasting.

Born in Trinidad and raised in London’s East End, Billy Ocean has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, received GRAMMY and Ivor Novello Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award and an MBE for services to music.

Billy’s breakthrough came with Love Really Hurts Without You in 1976, followed by a string of hits including Red Light Spells Danger, When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going, Loverboy, Suddenly, Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, and the GRAMMY Award-winning Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) attracting millions of streams worldwide.

With more than 15 million albums sold, multiple Number One singles, and hits like Sweet Little Mystery, Marti Pellow is one of the UK’s most versatile vocalists.

Alongside his solo career, he’s also earned acclaim on the musical theatre stage, starring in Chicago (West End and Broadway), Evita, Jekyll & Hyde, Blood Brothers, and Chess.

‘Something special’

The announcement for Cardiff is presented as part of TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce another two brilliant headline shows for next summer’s TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle.

“Billy Ocean and Marti Pellow are two of pop’s best loved talents and to have them here on the same night is going to something really special.

“Pete Tong is a true dance music icon and his Ibiza Classics shows are simply incredible. This is going to be a spectacular night here in Cardiff.”

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: ““We’ve welcomed some legendary artists to Llangollen over the last two summers, and next year’s proving to be no exception.

“We’re particularly proud of the range of different genres this time around — there really is something for everyone at Llangollen Pavilion next summer! The Pavilion’s stunning setting, surrounded by the beautiful Welsh hills and the River Dee, makes it a truly special place to experience live music.

“The two shows we’re announcing today promise to be nothing short of spectacular: the soulful sounds of Billy Ocean with very special guest Marti Pellow, and the euphoric energy of Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics. Two incredible nights of world-class live music from some of the biggest names in the business.”

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle go to depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information about Live at Llangollen Pavilion go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk