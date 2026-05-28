Summer coastal bus services return to Pembrokeshire

Nation Cymru staff

Pembrokeshire’s much‑loved coastal buses are gearing up for another summer of scenic journeys, with three key services returning this month.

The services are:

Puffin Shuttle (Service 400 – Richards Bros) linking St David’s and Marloes, this route takes in Broad Haven, Little Haven, St Brides, Marloes and Martins Haven – the gateway to boat trips for Skomer Island.

Strumble Shuttle (Service 404 – Richards Bros) running the spectacular coast road between St Davids and Fishguard, with stops at Abereiddy (home of the Blue Lagoon), Porthgain, and Strumble Head.

The Coastal Cruiser (Service 387/388 – Pembrokeshire County Council) around the Angle Peninsula will also switch to its summer timetable.

All three services began operating daily from May 23 and run up to September 27.

The Celtic Coaster (Service 403 – Sarah Bell) will run an enhanced half‑hourly timetable around the St Davids Peninsula during half term (23–31 May) and throughout July and August

These services are delivered through the Pembrokeshire Greenways Partnership, with funding from Pembrokeshire County Council, the Welsh Government, and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents Services, said: “Our coastal bus services are a key part of our local bus network, making it easy for both locals and visitors to get around the Pembrokeshire coast without having to use a car.”

Extra services will also be available in the Tenby area again this summer:

Tenby Coaster (First Cymru) – the open‑top double‑decker returns daily from May 30th to August 30th, running between Tenby and Saundersfoot.

Service 351 (Taf Valley) – additional journeys between Kilgetty and Tenby will run from July 18th to August 31st, including a return journey on Sundays.

More information about these and other bus services which run to and around the Pembrokeshire Coast can be found in the new 2026 Coastal Bus timetable booklet, available soon from local libraries and information centres. To request a copy, please contact [email protected] or call 01437 764551

Timetables can also be downloaded from the Council website: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/bus-routes-and-timetables