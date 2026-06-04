Summer food festival returns with feast of local produce

Mark Mansfield

One of Wales’ most popular summer food festivals is set to return next month with a mix of local produce, global flavours and live music.

Cardiff Food and Drink Festival will take place at Roald Dahl Plass in Cardiff Bay from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

The free event will bring together Welsh producers, independent traders, street food stalls, craft makers and live performers across three days.

The festival will include the Producers Fair, Farmers Market, Street Food Piazza, Crafters Market and Bandstand, with visitors paying individually for food, drink and produce at each stall.

Cardiff Council says this year’s line-up will include a strong showing from Welsh businesses, including Cardiff Dough & Co, which serves brioche doughnuts and cookies made less than five miles from the festival site, and The Dough Thrower, which offers wood-fired pizzas.

Other traders include Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes, Barti Rum, Cardi Bay Bangers, The Bearded Taco, Zio’s Gelateria and The Mighty Soft Shell Crab.

The festival will also feature international flavours, including southern Indian street food from Keralan Karavan, Mexican street food and a range of dishes from the Street Food Piazza.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Year after year, Cardiff Food and Drink Festival delivers a real treat for the taste buds and a great family day out that draws visitors to Cardiff Bay from far and wide.”

Alongside the food and drink, the Bandstand will host a full programme of live music throughout the festival.

Friday’s line-up includes Newport guitar pop band Burning Ferns, Cuban salsa band Fiesta Resistance and Congolese Soukous specialists Kasai Masai, led by Nickens Nkoso.

Saturday will feature indie pop from Dan’s People, twin-led outfit Nookee and Butetown musician Keith Murrell with his band Roots and Branches.

Sunday’s programme will include Jack Mac’s Funk Pack, Tiger Bay singer Li Harding, backed by Gary Phillips’ band, and festival debutants Gitan, who blend Welsh folk with Indian classical influences and sing in Sanskrit, Welsh, Hindi and English.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market will include more than 50 stalls, with produce including wines, beers, ciders, spirits, preserves and sweet treats.

The Producers Fair will feature bakeries, ice creams, drinks, cheeses, meats and confectionery, while the Crafters Market will be curated by Craft*folk and will include handmade arts and crafts.

The Street Food Piazza and bars will be open until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, while the Farmers Market, Producers Fair and Crafters Market will close at 9pm.

Trade stalls will close at 7pm.

Opening hours are noon to 10pm on Friday, 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

Entry to the festival site is free and no ticket is needed.