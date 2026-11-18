Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A national park has reported a £170,000 shortfall in parking revenue, with this summer’s extreme heat blamed for keeping visitors away from its coastal car parks.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s Audit and Corporate Services Review Committee examined its budget performance for the first six months of the financial year at its November meeting.

The authority reported a £758,000 net surplus, beating its £500,000 forecast and last year’s £653,000 figure, after service costs came in £210,000 below budget.

However, a report for members said income overall was lower than budgeted by £582,000, the lion’s share, £503,000, from Welsh Government grant budgeting of £720,812 against £218,140 received.

The report said other revenue streams lower than budgeted included car parking charges, to the tune of £170,000, admission fees down by £9,500, the report saying Castell Henllys seeing “a sharp decline of visitors during the week of the Eisteddfod,” and planning fees dropping by £41,000, the report saying the cost of living causing people “to delay development/fees,” and the majority of planning applications submitted before a price increase last December.

On a positive, it said operating expenses overall are £483,000 under budget.

“At the end of Q2, commercial income performance is mixed. Merchandise sales and café income are outperforming budget, with particularly strong performance at Carew and Castell Henllys. However, admissions income remains slightly below target and car park income continues to underperform budget across majority of sites.

“Overall, positive trading income is helping to mitigate the impact of lower visitor-related income streams, although continued monitoring of admissions and parking receipts will be required during the second half of the financial year.”

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Executive of the park, Tegryn Jones said that, although the car park revenue was lower than that budgeted, the authority had generated more than the previous year.

He said 2026’s scorching summer may have kept people away from beaches, hitting revenue at the park’s coastal car parks.

“We thought the warm weather was going to attract people, but the extreme warm weather did have an impact, it certainly had an impact on visitor centres,” said Mr Jones.

On the issue of 2025-backed parking charges increases, he said he didn’t believe the rises were “a major factor”.

Last October, members backed higher parking charges: up to 30 minutes remained free; up to one hour stayed at £1.50; up to two hours rose from £3 to £4; and up to four hours from £4.50 to £6. The all-day charge rose from £6 to £8, weekly £30 rates were scrapped and coach parking rose from £8 to £16.

Members heard the park received additional Welsh Government revenue funding of £723,000 in the previous year, carried forward within earmarked reserves and available to support the 2026-27 budget.

The report said: “The most realistic forecast therefore remains a balanced outturn position for 2026-27, and no overall deficit is currently forecast for the year.”

Members noted the report.

In September, members rejected a proposed doubling of single-site season tickets to £100, instead approving a rise from £50 to £75 for the 2027 season.