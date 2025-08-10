Summer reading challenge for children underway at libraries across Wales

The Welsh Government’s summer reading challenge for young people is underway at libraries across Wales.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge launched in early August with the theme of ‘Story Garden’, where magical creatures, wild tales and the wonders of nature come to life.

To complete the Summer Reading Challenge, children are asked to read at least six books, choosing from stories, graphic novels, non-fiction books, or audio books.

Those joining in can unlock rewards, discover new reads, and receive a medal and certificate for their efforts.

Digital platform

Public libraries across Wales will also be running story times and themed activities throughout the summer to encourage children to join the challenge.

The Welsh Government has part-funded the program – via the Books Council of Wales.

It attracts over 33,000 children and young people and encourages them to take advantage of borrowing books from public libraries in Wales each year.

A pioneering all-Wales library digital platform that brings together all 22 Welsh authorities on the same system for the first time has also recently been launched.

The £900,000 project – led by Gwynedd Council – is helping libraries join up digitally, making it easier for people to access services more conveniently.

This funding also enables better collaborative working between libraries and supports the long-term sustainability of cherished library services across Wales.

‘Essential’

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “Digitisation of library services is not just something that makes their use easier, but something which is essential for their longevity.

“I’d like to extend a ‘thank you’ to Gwynedd Council for their hard work to ensure every authority is able to use the platform easily.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to ensuring libraries remain vibrant community hubs that inspire learning, creativity and connection across all ages.

“Through digital innovation and engaging summer programmes, libraries continue to play a vital role in supporting literacy, learning and community cohesion throughout Wales.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “We are once again funding the Summer Reading Challenge to ensure all children have the opportunity to enjoy reading during the summer holidays.

“The challenge helps capture children’s imaginations and discover new authors and books, alongside developing their reading skills throughout the school holidays.”

