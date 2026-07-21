Summer recess: What is it and what does the Senedd do now?

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Summer recess is here, meaning Senedd Members will not formally meet in Cardiff Bay for the next eight weeks – so what will they do instead?

The Senedd has largely got back into the full swing of things following May’s election.

Over the last three months, the new First Minister was sworn in, the Llywydd was chosen, and committees have been formed – but, with recess now here, the Senedd will break until September.



What is recess?

Recess is the term for the periods where the Senedd does not formally sit, meaning MSs do not meet in Cardiff Bay for First Minister’s Questions, debates, or committee meetings.

Recesses happen throughout the year, with the largest being the multi-week break in the summer – running from the end of July until early September.

Other breaks include Christmas, Easter, and Whitsun.

The 2026 summer recess began on Monday July 20 and runs until Sunday September 13.

However, Senedd Members are not simply on holiday during the recess, with representatives often using the time to carry out work in their constituencies.

What do MSs do during recess?

Senedd Members each have an office within their constituency where they employ staff to help them with their work and to help constituents.

During each recess, members will typically return to their constituencies and focus on public engagement and local issues.

However, due to the longer length of the summer recess compared to the smaller breaks, it is likely some MSs will take some holiday too.

Can I still contact my MS?

The short answer is – yes.

Recess does not mean MSs simply stop working, in fact with them heading home to their constituencies you might see them about more than during term time when their time is split between the constituency and Cardiff Bay.

Following the 2026 election, each constituency now has six MSs and you can contact any of them – regardless of what party you voted for.

Details of who your MSs are and how to contact them can be found on the Senedd website.



When are the next recess dates?

The business committee confirmed the recess dates for the remainder of the year:

• Autumn half-term: Monday October 26 to Sunday November 1.

Provisional dates for the Christmas and spring half-term 2027 recesses have also been provided by the Business Committee:

• Christmas recess: Monday December 21, 2026 to Sunday January 10, 2027.

• Spring half-term: Monday February 8, 2027 to Sunday February 14 2027.

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