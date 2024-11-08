Sunless ‘gloom’ set to lift early next week

Mr Dixon said “atmospheric gloom” is when “high pressure traps a layer of moisture near to the earth’s surface and that brings a prolonged period of dull and cloudy weather, but with pockets of mist and fog as well”.

He said: “We’ve been locked into this weather pattern for a few days now and we’ve got a bit more of it to come. However, there is a change on the way, with brighter skies early next week.”

Mr Dixon said the “atmospheric gloom” is “unusual but not unheard of”, but has meant that the UK has so-far had only 5% of the average sunshine expected for the month of November, compared with the 23% expected at this stage in the month.

ITV weather presenter Becky Mantin said early November’s stagnant weather “is creating a staggering lack of sunshine”.

She said: “For some, there has been no respite at all – Odiham in Hampshire has recorded zero minutes of sunshine so far this November.

“Wales takes the unenviable second place spot with an average of just 12 minutes! Forty eight minutes recorded in Northern Ireland and only a touch more in southern England with 54 minutes.”