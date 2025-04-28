Supermarket rivals at odds over plans for new Aldi

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Two German supermarket giants are at odds over proposals to open a new store.

The city council has granted planning permission for two neighbouring premises at Newport’s East Retail Park, off Docks Way, to be joined as a single retail unit.

It has also granted permission for the premises to sell supermarket goods.

Aldi is hoping to open a new store in the combined space, arguing it has a “longstanding requirement for further representation in Newport”.

‘Deficient’

Yet agents for rival budget retailer Lidl objected to the plan, calling it “deficient” and alleging a separate bid to change the use of the premises was “flawed”.

Representatives of a third supermarket chain, Tesco, also urged the council to consider a new Aldi’s “adverse” impacts on other commercial centres.

In both cases, however, council planning officers deemed a “retail need” had been demonstrated, and said there would not be an adverse impact on other retail centres.

They also judged there was no better site available for the proposed new supermarket.

Aldi currently has stores in Spytty Road and a new Albany Street location, but “there remains a gap in our offer in Newport to serve the residents within the area southwest of the city”, the firm’s real estate director Rob Jones told the council in a supporting letter.

Rejected

The council rejected previous proposals for a new Aldi at the Mon Bank estate – and Mr Jones said the new target site in East Retail Park instead offers the redevelopment of a “well-established retail location” that “can encourage more sustainable shopping patterns”.

The application site comprises a vacant unit formerly occupied by a home stores firm, and an adjacent unit which is currently a furniture clearance store.

It represents “the only genuine opportunity” for a “commercially viable store” that would meet local needs, claimed Aldi’s Mr Jones, who added a new store could create around 40 jobs.

The city council’s planning department approved the proposed redevelopment, subject to several conditions.

These include plans for “biodiversity enhancement”, a new parking layout and pedestrian access, and that any external alterations to the units must be completed before the new store opens.

Lidl, meanwhile, this week announced its own plans for up to 40 new UK stores, and has named Newport as a potential “desirable” location for two further supermarkets.

