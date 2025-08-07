Supermarket shelves in Wales to soon look very different after introduction of food ban

Supermarket shelves in Wales are about to look very different.

From early next year, a new law will ban popular high-fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) foods from being sold near checkouts or in high-traffic zones like store entrances and queueing areas.

The Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025 will also outlaw “buy one, get one free” and multi-buy deals on dozens of Britain’s best-loved treats.

That means no more:

– Chocolate bars or crisps at the till

– 2-for-1 cakes or sweet biscuit offers

– Sugary cereal deals at the aisle end

– Refillable fizzy drinks in fast food outlets

83% of promotional buys are made on impulse, according to Welsh Government data — and nearly half of all prime-positioned products in supermarkets are sugary or salty foods.

Richard Price, grocery expert at British food export platform Britsuperstore said of the latest policies:

“This is one of the most significant supermarket shake-ups we’ve seen in years. In Wales, products like chocolate bars, crisps, sweetened yoghurts and sugary cereals are being pushed out of the most visible and influential places in-store, and the promotions that help sell them are being wiped out.

“You’ll still be able to buy these foods, but you won’t see them in your eyeline when you’re queueing, or in that tempting spot at the till. And you won’t be able to rely on those big offers, no more 3-for-2 on biscuits, or BOGOF on fizzy drinks.

“This doesn’t mean the end of your favourite foods, but it is the end of grabbing them at the checkout, or chucking them in because they’re on a deal.

“For retailers, this will mean shifting store layouts and placing healthier choices front and centre. I expect to see more fruit, veg, and low-sugar snack promotions where sweets and crisps used to be.

“From a shopper’s perspective, the changes will be subtle at first, but you’ll definitely feel it when you realise your usual end-of-aisle deal isn’t there.

“And while this is starting in Wales, we already know England and Scotland are looking at similar policies. That means these changes could soon affect every supermarket in the UK.

“So if you love a reduced pizza or a cheeky chocolate bar at the till, now’s the time to enjoy them, because those days are officially numbered.”

The 16 food and drink categories affected by the new regulations

Soft drinks

Chocolate confectionery

Sugar confectionery

Cakes

Ice cream

Pastries and croissants

Puddings and dairy desserts

Sweet biscuits

Breakfast cereals

Yogurts

Sugary milk drinks

Sugary juice drinks

Pizza

Crisps and savoury snacks

Ready meals (e.g. burgers, nuggets, breaded chicken/fish)

Chips and potato products



