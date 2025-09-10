Supply teaching agency wins Welsh enterprise award

Martin Shipton

A teaching agency which developed new software that is transforming the way schools across the UK connect with supply staff has been recognised in the Welsh Enterprise Awards.

Cardiff-based Bay Resourcing Ltd has been named the Best Education Recruitment Platform 2025 in the awards hosted by SME News.

Following an independent research and evaluation process, the company is said to have stood out for its innovative approach, strong values, and dedication to supporting schools, teachers, and communities across Wales.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition,” said Ann Davies, the firm’s founder and director.

“Our mission has always been to deliver a service that puts integrity and education first. This award is a reflection of the hard work of our team and the trust schools place in us every day.”

Ethical

Bay Resourcing seeks to position itself as an ethical alternative within the education recruitment industry, aligning with public sector values and ensuring that both schools and staff receive transparent, supportive, and high-quality service.

The company says it has introduced a system that improves efficiency and reduces costs in an education sector grappling with tight budgets and staffing shortages.

The software enables schools to link directly with supply staff at any time, cutting out delays often associated with traditional agency processes. By streamlining this connection, Bay Resourcing’s system aims to address two pressing issues: ensuring classrooms have the staff they need and helping schools manage their strained finances.

Cost efficiency is a major focus of the initiative. The company’s booking fees are reported to be almost half those of High Street agencies, offering significant savings to schools.

One Cardiff headteacher, who asked to remain anonymous, described the impact: “The software is incredibly straightforward to use, and the savings have allowed us to reinvest in resources for students. We’ve saved more than £30,000 this year alone.”

Rising costs

The platform has been developed as schools across the UK face rising costs and a staffing crisis that has left many struggling to maintain consistent teaching standards. By leveraging technology to simplify and reduce the cost of securing supply staff, Bay Resourcing claims its approach could signal a broader shift in how educational staffing is managed.

Ms Davies was raised in Abercrâf, a small village on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog. She attended Ysgol Maesydderwen in Ystradgynlais, after which she gained a Business Studies degree at West Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education, now part of University of Wales Trinity St David,

She subsequently did the Disney College Programme – a one year internship with the Walt Disney Company in Orlando, Florida, and later she gained a Post Graduate Certificate in Education at Swansea University.

She started her career in education recruitment with Select Education (now Randstad) before establishing Teaching Personnel in south Wales, opening the firm’s Cardiff office in 2003. She started Bay Resourcing in 2004.

Digitalised

Ms Davies said: “I have digitalised all aspects of the business – the booking process, administration and finance, increasing efficiency and reducing costs substantially.

“We were the first teaching agency to be audited in Wales. We are now audited by Standards in Recruitment, one of the Welsh Government-approved audit companies.

“Our digital booking system for supply teachers makes school staffing faster, easier, and more cost-effective. With real-time availability updates, automated confirmations and instant notifications, schools can quickly secure the right teachers without delays or administrative hassle.

“This streamlined approach improves communication and ensures a smooth, efficient process for both schools and supply staff. Plus, with booking fees 50% lower than our competitors’, we offer a budget-friendly solution that helps schools save money while maintaining high quality cover.

“Education experts suggest that technological innovation like ours has the potential to reshape the industry, balancing immediate needs with long-term cost-effectiveness. For schools like those already using the system, the benefits are clear: fewer administrative hurdles, lower costs, and more resources directed where they matter most – towards students.”

More information about the agency can be found on its website.