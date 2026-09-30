Support for balaclava ban in antisocial behaviour crackdown

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have overwhelmingly backed calls to explore a ban on balaclavas amid concerns they are intimidating residents and being used to conceal criminals’ identities.

Newport council officers will examine a possible ban alongside tighter rules on begging and public drinking as part of a review of the city centre’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Conservative opposition leader Cllr Matthew Evans called for “tougher action” to improve the lives of residents and traders, saying many people were “anxious” about those hiding their faces.

He said a ban on face coverings would include “exemptions for religious reasons” but said many residents were “anxious” about people hiding their identities.

Cllr Evans told a city council meeting the proposal was “not intended to be an attack on the human rights of young people” but would target “those who use face coverings when they rob people and deal drugs in our city centre”.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads the Labour-controlled local authority, proposed amending the motion to recognise the police and other organisations already working to tackle antisocial behaviour in Newport.

He said the results from Operation Krypton during the summer months had proved successful at targeting offenders, and wanted any future ban on balaclavas – rather than general face coverings – to be extended to the rest of the city.

“I can’t be the only councillor in Newport [who feels] it’s actually a big issue in every ward,” he said.

The council leader asked Gwent Police superintendent Jason White to explain the policing approach to people wearing balaclavas.

“There’s a lot of talk about this, locally and nationally”, the officer replied, adding police forces have the power to require people to remove face coverings in very limited circumstances – such as when a violent crime has been committed in an area, or when there’s a “strong” suspicion people are carrying weapons and plan to carry out violence.

Cautious

He also warned the council should be cautious about including balaclava bans in PSPOs and should seek legal advice, and that any measures would have to show a “strong evidential base” linking the garments to problems.

Councillors voted nearly unanimously in favour of the amended motion, backing calls for officers to explore strengthening the rules around balaclavas, drinking and begging.

But Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi, whose Stow Hill ward covers the city centre, said he was concerned a balaclava ban could raise questions around civil liberties.

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