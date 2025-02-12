Support for new flood alert system to replace one that doesn’t ‘like operating when it’s wet’

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Proposals for a road closure alert system on a flood-hit road where the existing warnings “don’t like operating when it’s wet” have been backed by senior councillors.

At the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Rhys Jordan said: “The B4318 at Gumfreston is prone to persistent flooding during adverse weather conditions, leading to road closures that disrupt travel and pose safety risks for residents and motorists.

“Currently, closures are not effectively communicated to residents, causing inconvenience, delays, and potential hazards. An efficient alert system would provide timely information to residents, allowing them to plan alternative routes and ensuring safety.”

At the October meeting Cllr Jordan had revealed the exiting flood warning system signs “don’t like operating when its wet”.

Recommended for approval

The February meeting of the council’s Cabinet received a notice of motion by Cllr Jordan calling for a flood alert system for residents warning of any road closures of the B4318, which was recommended for approval.

In his notice of motion, Cllr Jordan said the flood warning signs, “continue to malfunction, leaving residents uninformed and ill-prepared for closures,” despite him raising the issue at full council on two occasions.

His call said: “The technology required to address this issue already exists within Pembrokeshire County Council. For example, the Cleddau Bridge successfully uses an alert system to inform residents and motorists of closures. A similar system should be implemented for the B4318 at Gumfreston.”

A report for members said a 2011 feasibility report to realign or raise the road had estimated the costs would be £4.5m at the time, now raised to £6m, the budget at the time used to install the flood monitoring and warning system.

The report added: “Recently, the warning sign system was subject to a hostile cyber-attack and whilst this has now been resolved, the signs are not currently being operated automatically, but are being remotely controlled from the Cleddau Bridge office when required.

“However, the Highways teams are working with suppliers to improve reliability and to install new water depth sensors which will allow the system to be restored to automatic operation once more.”

Cleddau Bridge system

Referencing the current Cleddau Bridge system, the report said it would be feasible to have a similar system for the B4318 road at Gumfreston, with a cost of some £2,000 for the works.

Speaking at the February 10 meeting, Cllr Jordan said there was a need for “a long-term infrastructure solution” to address the flooding issues, but said the recommendation was a “pragmatic” improvement given the council’s limited resources.

“But what I am not happy is with the length of time this has taken, it’s a step in the right direction but disappointing that it has taken a year of me asking and many years of people suffering to get to the situation today.

“It will not solve the problem but at least will provide some mitigation. The residents deserve better planning and better outcomes.”

Cabinet member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said the council “acknowledge a long-term sustainable solution would be the best outcome,” but was pleased there was “a sense of pragmatism” in the proposal.

The proposal was unanimously supported by Cabinet members.

