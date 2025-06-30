Support for service children in Wales

Schools can apply for grants of up to £3,000 to provide practical support for service children throughout their education.

The Supporting Service Children in Education (SSCE) Cymru programme currently supports over 2,000 children across Wales, thanks to £270,000 of Welsh Government funding.

Service children often face unique challenges in education, including disrupted learning due to relocating, interrupted social connections, and concerns about the safety of parents on active duty.

The grants can be used for a range of activities, such as dedicated school clubs, information for teachers to better understand service children’s experiences, and transition support for pupils who have to change schools, for example setting up a buddy at the new school.

Connections

To mark Armed Forces Day [28 June], Bridgend County Borough Council, with the support of SSCE Cymru, hosted the Bridgend Forces Festival at the Bridgend Army Reserve Centre (160 Company REME HQ).

The festival took place over two days and welcomed 182 pupils from 20 schools across Bridgend, 125 of whom were from Armed Forces families.

The event featured team-building activities and wellbeing sessions, including arts and crafts, sports activities and a water challenge, all designed to foster connections among service children and their friends.

A service child from Pencoed Primary School said: “Moving so often has had a big impact on me, I’ve had to make time to make friends which is hard but you get used to it.

“Meeting other military children has made me realise that I’m not the only one who has to move schools and make new friends and that there are people around to help.”

Wellbeing Officer Kaye King, who is also the Service Children’s Champion at Pencoed Primary School added: “Events like today have so many positive outcomes for Service children and their friends. Meeting other people in a similar position and being able to share their experiences is so important.

“Having Armed Forces Friendly Schools Cymru status and being part of the SSCE Cymru network has enabled us as a school to understand the impact of an Armed Forces lifestyle on the experiences of Service children here at Pencoed Primary.”

Speaking on Armed Forces Day, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:

“Supporting all children to have to a high standard of education and a happy experience of school is essential. I recognise the particular challenges that Service children can face, which is why the funding offered through Supporting Service Children in Education is so important.

“I’m so pleased to see the range of innovative projects and the community that has been established thanks to the funding we provide.”

Support

SSCE Cymru is managed by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).

The Cabinet Secretary for Education has recently agreed to broaden the current Welsh Government definition of a service child in education, so that more children are able to benefit from support.

Officials are currently working with stakeholders to consider a new definition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

