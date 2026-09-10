Support ‘in kind’ could replace some cash benefits for disabled people

Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

Disabled people could be offered support instead of just cash under changes to personal independence payments (Pip) proposed on Thursday.

Suggestions from a review led by social security minister Sir Stephen Timms would see cash remain the “foundation” of the benefit, which aims to contribute to the extra costs faced by disabled people.

But some Pip awards could also include services or other “non-cash support” under draft recommendations formulated by Sir Stephen’s expert committee.

Sir Stephen, who was appointed to lead the review last year in the wake of a Labour backbench rebellion over welfare cuts, said Pip was “widely valued”.

But he added it was “no longer fit for purpose”, with some disabled people saying it created “barriers to participating fully in work, social and community life”.

Charities have welcomed the draft proposals, with the MS Society saying it was “clear” that the Timms review was “listening to and learning from disabled people”.

The Conservatives criticised it as a “wasted opportunity” that would “make Pip easier to claim” and did nothing to tackle “abuse” or make savings.

Among the Timms review’s other recommendations are:

– Reducing the number of “unnecessary” benefit reviews for people with lifelong or degenerative conditions;

– Ending the “unnecessary stress” of rules that see Pip payments suspended for people who spend more than 28 consecutive days in hospital;

– Improving how Pip accounts for “fluctuating conditions”;

– Increasing capacity for face-to-face assessments while also increasing the availability of digital services for Pip claimants.

The expanding welfare budget, including Pip costs, has become a major issue in Westminster, with the Conservatives arguing for cuts to benefits to pay for defence.

Official figures show more than four million people were claiming Pip in England and Wales in June, double the number in 2019.

Spending on Pip stood at £16.3 billion in 2019/20, when adjusted for inflation to today’s prices, and had risen to £27.3 billion by 2024/25.

It is currently forecast to rise to £41.5 billion by 2030/31. The Timms review is required to operate within that limit, but has not directly addressed the overall cost of the benefit.

Everyday tasks

The level of individual payments depends on how a person’s condition affects their ability to perform everyday tasks or get around.

An award can range from £30.30 per week to £194.60 per week for the most affected.

Figures published by the British social attitudes survey on Tuesday found strong opposition to cutting benefits for disabled people.

Some 49% of adults told the major survey that the Government should spend more on disabled people, with just 7% saying the amount should be reduced.

Ross Barrett, policy manager at the MS Society, said: “The Timms review is our chance to finally fix Pip and create a system based on fairness, dignity and respect.

“It’s vital the review continues to work with disabled people to shape the finished recommendations and ensures the new system provides people with the right level of support for their needs.”

Alice Billin, of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, also welcomed the draft proposals, saying the current system was “stressful, inconsistent and deeply upsetting, damaging both physical and mental health”.

‘Abused’

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately said: “Welfare should be a safety net for disabled people. Instead, the system is being abused. But their ‘Timms review’ will do nothing to tackle that abuse or make savings.

“This review is a wasted opportunity. There’s no plan to move from cash handouts to support. No action on Motability abuse. No end to benefits for mild anxiety or ADHD. Nothing on why Pip claims for mental health conditions – especially among young people – have surged.

“Labour’s answer is to make Pip easier to claim, offer more online assessments, hire more people to wave claims through and water down checks further. It’s extraordinarily out of touch.”

Sir Stephen is expected to publish his review’s final report later in the autumn.

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