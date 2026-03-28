Supporters invited to take part as charity skydive returns

A Welsh charity’s skydive event is returning for its third year running, with spaces for 60 supporters to take the leap.

Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice is bringing back its popular skydive event this summer, giving even more people the chance to do a tandem parachute jump over Swansea Airfield.

Tŷ Hafan’s Skydive will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August 2026, with participants jumping from 10,000 ft and travelling at speeds of up to 120 mph.

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “Doing a skydive is a real bucket list challenge for so many people, and by taking part in Tŷ Hafan’s Skydive you’ll ensure that no family has to live their child’s short life alone.

“When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside that child and their family through life, death and beyond.

“By doing a tandem jump from 10,000ft over Swansea Airfield, and raising vital funds to support our work with children with life-shortening conditions and their families in the process, you will be helping us to literally reach for the skies.”

Philippa Langley from Caerphilly, a team leader working in finance, skydived for Tŷ Hafan last year.

“Some challenges test your fitness. Others test your courage,” she said. “Over the past few years I’ve pushed myself physically with raising money for the incredible charity that is Tŷ Hafan completing the Welsh Three Peaks and the Cardiff Half Marathon.

“But this time I wanted to go further. I wanted to do something that truly took me out of my comfort zone. With a fear of flying and heights what better challenge than a 10,000ft sky dive!

“Standing there before the jump, I won’t pretend I wasn’t nervous. The support from Tŷ Hafan team was amazing every step of the way from signing up to being there on the day.

“Their encouragement, warmth and belief in what we were doing made all the difference. What could have been terrifying started to feel exciting.

“Originally I signed up to jump from 10,000 feet. But in a last-minute burst of bravery, I upgraded to 15,000 feet.”

Philippa continued: “As the plane climbed higher and the ground grew smaller beneath us, I expected the fear to grow. Strangely, the opposite happened. When the door finally opened and it was time to go, the fear disappeared and was replaced by pure adrenaline.

“And then we jumped.

“The rush of the free-fall was unbelievable. The air, the speed, the endless sky it was exhilarating in a way I can hardly describe. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect, the views stretched for miles!

“It was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had.

“But the jump wasn’t just about conquering fear. It was about supporting a charity that changes lives every single day. Tŷ Hafan gives comfort, care and dignity to children and families during the most difficult times imaginable.

“If stepping outside my comfort zone can help raise awareness or funds for a cause like that, then every second of fear was worth it.

“Sometimes the scariest step leads to the most powerful experience. Thank you for all you do Tŷ Hafan.”

James Davies-Hale added: “Tŷ Hafan’s Skydive is for people aged 18 or over and registration is £50.

“All we ask is that each person who signs up to jump fundraises a minimum of £500 in sponsorship and you’ll be given a fundraising pack and the full support of the Tŷ Hafan team to help you successfully reach your fundraising target.

“You don’t need any previous experience because all necessary training will be provided on the day.”

To find out more and to sign up, visit the Tŷ Hafan site here.

TŷHafan is one of only two children’s hospices in Wales, supporting around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and around 3,000 family members each year. They provide specialist palliative care addressing the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each member of the family.