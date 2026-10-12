Supporters of Ukraine condemn Trump’s ‘betrayal’

Martin Shipton

Supporters of Ukraine, including Wales’ former Counsel General Mick Antoniw, have accused Donald Trump of assisting Vladimir Putin in his war of aggression.

Trump has announced that he is easing energy sanctions on Russia by lifting the ban on buying Russian diesel. He has also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resign.

Opponents describe Trump’s decision as a betrayal, motivated by a wish to lower diesel prices in advance of next month’s midterm elections. The rising cost of diesel has become a major political issue in the US and could lead to Trump’s Republican Party losing control of both houses of Congress.

Christopher Ford, Secretary of the UK’s Ukraine Solidarity Campaign, said: “Since Donald Trump became President, the United States has increasingly acted not as an ally of Ukraine but as an assistant to Russia in its war of aggression. The so-called Diesel Deal is only the latest and most blatant act of betrayal.

“Russia has been struggling on land and at sea against Ukraine’s resistance. Unable to secure victory, the Kremlin’s strategy has become one of terror – seeking to make Ukraine unliveable through relentless bombardment of major cities. This is a strategy of war crimes.

“In the face of this, the Trump administration has systematically sought to limit Ukraine’s ability to defend itself – holding back vital air-defence sales and capabilities, obstructing weapons procurement, and now suspending sanctions to enable trade with Russia over diesel.

“Washington’s actions have emboldened the aggressor and undermined Ukraine.

“The betrayal runs deep. The United States has lifted major sanctions on Putin’s ally Belarus, offered diplomatic cover through UN votes and red-carpet visits, and spread Russian disinformation.

“The suspension of restrictions on US-Russia diesel deals marks a decisive turn: Trump has abandoned pretence and aligned openly with Putin.

“This is not only about the price of diesel. If the administration cared about energy supply, it could cooperate with Canada or end its war with Iran. Instead, Trump seeks to blame Ukraine for the energy crisis and to normalise relations with Russia – at the cost of Ukrainian lives.

“The US has even threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing and block weapon channels to coerce Ukraine into halting drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. Meanwhile, the invitation of Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami (14–15 December 2026) symbolises the full embrace of an axis with Putin and appeasement.

“All who stand with Ukraine must recognise that Trump cannot be trusted.

“His administration has actively undermined Ukraine, emboldened Putin, and deepened civilian suffering. Any ‘peace’ on Trump’s terms would impose partition and cement occupation – serving the common authoritarian, corporate, and oligarchic interests of both Trump and Putin.

“The UK Labour government, the labour and trade-union movement, and wider civil society must oppose this latest Trump–Putin deal as a betrayal of Ukraine.

“We call on the Labour government to reject this betrayal and rebuild solidarity by leading European and allied nations in acting independently of the United States:

Implement stronger sanctions on Putin’s regime.

Transfer all frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Increase humanitarian, military, and financial support to ensure Ukraine can defend itself and negotiate freely, without coercion.

“Now is the time for a programme to re-arm Ukraine to help end the occupation and secure sustainable peace.”

‘Disgrace’

Former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said: “Trump has betrayed Ukraine in a desperate attempt to shore up his failing administration in the midterm elections. To save his own political skin, Trump is selling out Ukraine and Ukrainians to Putin as a result. Trump has brought disgrace on the USA and will forever be remembered as Putin’s poodle.”

Bev Laidlaw, President of the Public and Commercial Services Union, said: “Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel risks boosting the Kremlin’s revenues while its war against Ukraine continues. PCS stands in solidarity with Ukrainian trade unionists and workers, defending their rights, freedoms and sovereignty. Any just peace must put the Ukrainian people first, not reward Russian aggression at the expense of working people.”

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers, said: “Trump’s diesel deal with Putin to put his political life ahead of the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainian people disrespects the office he holds and America.”

Mick Antoniw, former Counsel General for Wales and the ex-Labour MS for Pontypridd, said: “The Trump–Putin deal is a betrayal of Ukraine and its people. An accord of dictators and gangsters to always put profit above the law. Yet another example of the corruption that the Trump administration has bestowed upon America. Trump is right that there needs to be a change of President. However, it is his presidency that must end if peace is to be achieved.”