Suprise wartime connections uncovered in rural village

He passed the story on to fellow councillor John Crook who represents Magor East and Undy, hoping he would find it interesting – who was then surprised to read there was a direct link to his family.

Marie recalled she stayed with Rev Beard and his wife. Reverand Beard’s sister, referred to by Marie as ‘Aunty Kate’ was none other than Mr Crook’s mother.

“What a surprise to find the people mentioned in this book were my family, especially my mother, ‘Aunty Kate’,” said 78-year-old Mr Crook who was born in November 1946 after his father’s return from the war.

The family all lived together in St Martins Farm opposite Undy Church, a large farmhouse which had two staircases going to several bedrooms with Mr Crook’s uncle Arthur Beard’s family one side, his grandparents in the middle and his father and mother, the Crook family, in the other side.

The living arrangements continued after the war and Mr Crook said: “We were all one big happy family growing up together.

“Looking back those were happy days although things were particularly hard and difficult after the war.

“My grandparents were amazing. They must have had some inspiration to buy St Martin’s farm as my grandad came from Newent in Gloucestershire to work on the railway at Severn Tunnel Junction where he became a senior signalman at Greathouse Farm Crossing Signal Box.

“He met my grandma from Nash, the Reese, family and they got married, having a mortgage with GWR for -7 and 6d a week to buy St Martins Farm. I am so proud of my ancestors.”