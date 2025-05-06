Suprise wartime connections uncovered in rural village
Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter
A search for information about a Monmouthshire village during the Second World War has uncovered a surprise wartime connection.
Stories from children evacuated to Gwent from Dover and Folkestone, which became known as ‘Hellfire Corner’ due to the heavy bombing Kent suffered from nearby occupied France, were collected in a book ‘Children into Exile’ by Peter Hayward published more than 25 years ago.
Former history teacher, keen local historian and county councillor for Rogiet Peter Strong was aware the book had been available in Caldicot Library and sought it out in a search for information related to the village in wartime ahead of this week’s 80th anniversary of VE Day when Victory in Europe was declared.
He was relieved to find the book was still available from the library and it featured the story of Margaret Green who was sent to Rogiet and also that of her sister, Marie, who went to Undy.
He passed the story on to fellow councillor John Crook who represents Magor East and Undy, hoping he would find it interesting – who was then surprised to read there was a direct link to his family.
Marie recalled she stayed with Rev Beard and his wife. Reverand Beard’s sister, referred to by Marie as ‘Aunty Kate’ was none other than Mr Crook’s mother.
“What a surprise to find the people mentioned in this book were my family, especially my mother, ‘Aunty Kate’,” said 78-year-old Mr Crook who was born in November 1946 after his father’s return from the war.
The family all lived together in St Martins Farm opposite Undy Church, a large farmhouse which had two staircases going to several bedrooms with Mr Crook’s uncle Arthur Beard’s family one side, his grandparents in the middle and his father and mother, the Crook family, in the other side.
The living arrangements continued after the war and Mr Crook said: “We were all one big happy family growing up together.
“Looking back those were happy days although things were particularly hard and difficult after the war.
“My grandparents were amazing. They must have had some inspiration to buy St Martin’s farm as my grandad came from Newent in Gloucestershire to work on the railway at Severn Tunnel Junction where he became a senior signalman at Greathouse Farm Crossing Signal Box.
“He met my grandma from Nash, the Reese, family and they got married, having a mortgage with GWR for -7 and 6d a week to buy St Martins Farm. I am so proud of my ancestors.”
Councillor Strong said: “It’s amazing that the book had been available in Caldicot Library for 25 years, has been borrowed many times by local people and faithfully returned but with John not realising that at his family was featured in it. It just shows that all sorts of unexpected treasures can be found in our local libraries.”
Fiona Ashley, Monmouthshire County Council librarian said: “People visit the library for many different reasons – to do research, read the latest bestseller or an old favourite, to use our computers, or to take part in our activities and events.
“We are thrilled that a book in our local history collection has revealed a link from so long ago. We are sure even more fascinating information is waiting to be found.”
