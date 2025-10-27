Surge in nurses reporting racial abuse at work, union data reveals
There has been a surge in nurses reporting racial abuse and discrimination at work, according to data released by a nursing union.
Some of the complaints made by ethnic minority nurses this year include being called a “creature” and “slaves” by patients, as well as abuse by fellow members of staff – with one nurse reporting a colleague said they wanted to “remind you that you’re not one of us”.
The number of calls to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) advice line is projected to exceed 1,000 in 2025 after years of increases from almost 700 in 2022, to nearly 800 the following year and more than 900 last year.
The union warned the real numbers of incidents are likely higher as much abuse will go unreported.
Examples of complaints made this year include:
– An employer taking no action after a nurse suffered consistent racial abuse by a patient, including being referred to as a “creature” and having their name and accent mocked.
– A patient and their family refusing care from a nurse, telling her they did not want “people like her” treating them and calling her and her colleagues “slaves”.
– A member of staff making racist remarks directed at a nurse and their colleagues, including referring to black people and saying: “You can only see their teeth when it is dark.”
– A nurse’s manager telling them: “Then you shouldn’t have come to the UK” after they made a leave request which was denied.
– A member of staff telling a nurse: “I want to remind you that you’re not one of us.”
Racist disorder
The RCN said the “racist disorder and anti-migrant protests” this summer could have emboldened people to abuse ethnic minority and migrant staff.
A hotel in Epping, Essex, became the focal point of anti-migrant protests and counter-protests earlier this year, which eventually led to demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.
The RCN signed a joint statement with other health unions last week demanding that politicians put an end to “a sustained campaign of anti-migrant rhetoric”.
General secretary Nicola Ranger said: “These racist incidents are absolutely disgusting, and it is a mark of shame that they are rising like this across health and care services.
“Every single ethnic minority nursing professional deserves to go to work without fear of being abused and employers have a legal duty to ensure workplaces are safe. These findings must refocus minds in the fight against racism.
“If health and care employers fail to make their workplaces a safe environment for nursing staff, it is unsurprising that those same staff leave, and their services are less safely staffed.
“Employers must prioritise tackling racism and work with trade unions to develop stronger mechanisms to protect staff.”
She continued: “The reality is that our health and social care system only functions because nursing staff of every ethnicity, nationality and faith make it so.
“We are urging government and politicians of all parties to recognise their role in tackling racism – and that must include an end to the use of anti-migrant rhetoric, which only risks emboldening racist behaviour.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
If our government and deform keep up the anti immigrant rhetoric, this is a predictable and sad consequence. Why does everyone stay silent and let the hate mongers spout their filth?
It’s not just the government & reform Amir, the rightwing MSM plus elements of social media who spout this vile anti immigrant rhetoric must shoulder a lot of the shame & blame. What’s more concerning though is the amount of knuckle draggers who walk among us who now feel it’s ok to now stand out & repeat what they hear & read elsewhere like the moronic sheeple they are. There is a case for the government to get illegal immigration ( I stress the “illegal” here ) under control but that obviously is not enough for the right wing &… Read more »
Those who think it’s ok to repeat what they hear and read are the manufactured breed of the ‘Free (Hate) Speech’ agenda spread by GBeebies and Talk S**t.
This is terrible news, but not surprising. The UK as a whole seems to be more accepting of having racism as a common part of society.
What hope have we got when much of the media is promoting the far right/Russian agenda?
The government needs to speak up more often that immigrants workers are not only necessary to prop up our care system, but are welcome here. By all means have a reasonable English Language test, but to require it to be a standard that many Brits couldn’t reach is laughable plus the requirement of compulsory voluntary work in order to become a British citizen after 10 years!. Voluntary work means voluntary.
The drip drip of statements like ‘multiculturalism isn’t working’, ‘hate marches’, ‘they will all have to go home’, ‘too many black/brown faces in Handsworth and on adverts’ and immigracism and asylum seekers and woke. The blame for this rise in racist abuse lies squarely with those who spout this filth.
And Reform a big driver. Pochin’s race hate comments have not been tackled by the press, farage has let it run. They have now normalised race hate overtly.
And No10 could have stamped this out but farage seems to have a way of spreading this race hate and No10 panics. And the Cons are reform in all but name.
farage is a stain on the UK.