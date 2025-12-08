Surgeon warns against ‘steam remedy’ for winter colds

A south Wales surgeon has echoed calls for people to avoid using steam inhalation as a remedy for coughs and colds, following a rise in burn injuries linked to the practice.

Jeremy Yarrow, a consultant surgeon at Morriston Hospital’s renowned Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery, said he and his colleagues sadly see too many children and adults with burns sustained from boiling water linked to inhaling steam at this time of year.

The practice is particularly dangerous as it involves the use of bowls of hot water which can spill suddenly, causing serious injury such as burns that affect the face, chest, tummy, and legs, sometimes requiring long-term treatment or surgery, with children being particularly vulnerable.

There is no strong scientific evidence that steam inhalation helps relieve colds or blocked noses. Any relief experienced is temporary and does not speed recovery.

Safer alternatives are available with the NHS recommending these more effective ways to manage cold symptoms:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Use decongestant sprays, vapour rubs, or salt water nasal rinses.

Rest and allow your body to recover naturally.

Mr Yarrow said: “Every year we at the Welsh Burns Centre unfortunately see too many children and adults with burns sustained from boiling water linked to inhaling steam.

“Many of the injuries have required admission to hospital and some have gone on to require surgery and skin grafting.

“The injuries I see can often involve burns around the thighs, lower abdomen, and genital areas with children at a much higher risk due to their thinner skin and lack of awareness of the danger. Unfortunately, these injuries have the potential to be truly life-changing and can cause lifelong disfigurement and scarring.”

Mr Yarrow said using steam inhalation to cure ailments has not been proven to be effective and urged people to seek safer treatments from qualified practitioners.

He said: “Although inhaling steam is sometimes thought to be useful as a remedy for common colds and chest infections, evidence of the effectiveness is weak and theories that the steam loosens mucus, opens nasal passages or slows the replication of viruses are just unproven.

“I urge the public to not use inhaling steam as a remedy for the treatment of illnesses such as the common cold and respiratory infections but instead use over-the-counter remedies or those prescribed to them.”

3Cs

If anyone does suffer a burn injury, they should follow the 3Cs advice.

Mr Yarrow explained: “Should the worst happen and a burn injury occur, quick action can reduce the potential for long-term injury or scarring. Remembering the 3Cs in such an event can make all the difference.

“They are, cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound), call for help – 999, 111 or your GP for advice, and cover loosely with cling-film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing.”

Staff at the Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery are also keen to remind people to take care this winter when using hot water bottles as their use can lead to an increase in the number of people presenting with scalds.

Minimising risk

Janine Evans, an advanced practitioner occupational therapist at the Morriston centre, said: “We’re not saying not to use hot water bottles, we’re saying that if you must use them, to ensure to use them safely. It’s all about minimising the risk of an accident happening.

“Despite safety warnings over the last few years, we are continuing to see a rise in hot water bottle scald injuries every year.

“There are, however, a few simple steps that can prevent painful injuries.

“Always check the manufacturing date stamped on your hot water bottle – the year of manufacture will be in the centre of the date daisy found on the neck or collar.

“If it’s more than two years old, replace it – even if it looks fine! The rubber perishes over time.

“And never used freshly boiled water – always allow it cool for at least five minutes before filling your hot water bottle.”