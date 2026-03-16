Surprise message from Bryn Terfel as ‘true champion’ bids farewell

A surprise message from a Welsh opera star helped send off a retiring politician praised as a “true champion” of the north Wales business community.

Lesley Griffiths will step down as Wrexham’s Member of the Senedd ahead of the May 7 elections and was invited as guest of honour at the latest meeting of Wrexham Business Professionals.

During the event at Maesgwyn Hall she was thanked for backing local firms before receiving an unexpected video tribute from bass baritone Bryn Terfel.

In the message he praised her dedication to Wrexham and said he looked forward to standing alongside her and singing at Wrexham AFC matches.

Support

Fellow north Wales politician Ken Skates, the MS for Clwyd South who is the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, gave thanks to Ms Griffiths for her personal support to him during the “good and the bad” times in politics, saying it was often a brutal business.

Leading members of Wrexham Business Professionals also thanked Ms Griffiths for her work in promoting Wrexham and its companies.

Ian Edwards from the organisation said: “Lesley has been a keen supporter of Wrexham Business Professionals and the work we do from the very start.

“And more widely she has been a true champion for businesses in Wrexham throughout her time as the city’s Member of the Senedd.

“She has attended our meetings many times and her input and interest has helped the organisation grow and thrive.

“Lesley is a keen Wrexham AFC supporter and you will bump into her at most home games if you’re there.

“And with a football analogy, Lesley retiring is a bit like when James McClean left to go back to Derry – you think well, we’re gutted that you’re going, we understand why, and thanks for what you’ve done.”

Louise Harper from the group added: “Wrexham Business Professionals was set up by Gill and it’s gone from a meeting of a couple of accountants and solicitors to what we have today, and Lesley has played her role in that development.

“We sincerely thank Lesley for all her support and the work she has done to help businesses and improve Wrexham.”

Gill Kreft’s husband Mario Kreft MBE, of the Pendine Park care organisation, added: “I just wanted to say, and on behalf of everyone who has worked with Lesley, she is undoubtedly the best First Minister we never had.

“She deserves our thanks for everything she has done for Wrexham and for the support she has given to businesses and the Wrexham Business Professionals organisation.”

Tribute

Ms Griffiths paid tribute to the work of Wrexham Business Professionals and the work it has done in bringing leaders together.

She said: “I have attended many of the Wrexham Business Professionals meetings.

“I have always enjoyed the events, there have always been amazing speakers, you’ve managed to get First Ministers here to speak to you, and a variety of other government ministers.

“I think that it is really important that you can ask questions of those ministers and it is always a real pleasure to come along and listen to those who you have attracted here.”

Ms Griffiths said it was a privilege to serve as Wrexham’s Member of the Senedd since 2007.

She said: “It is quite difficult coming to the end of a career, but I it is time to go.

“Politics has always been a real passion of mine, I joined the Labour Party when I was a student when I was 18.

“I really consider myself very fortunate to have the opportunity to have such a long and rewarding career in politics.

“They do say that every politician’s career ends in failure, so it’s good to have been able to choose to stand down.

“For me to represent Wrexham, where I live, where I went to school, where I worked, where I have brought up my daughters, has been the greatest honour of all.”

She said there had been tough moments as well as rewarding moments during her political career.

“I look back at my time in government as a huge privilege, but it is unrelenting, it is never-ending.

“But for me, in the majority, I have been treated with respect and kindness by constituents at all times.”

Pride

Lesley said her proudest achievements were getting legislation through which made it law for food establishments to display their hygiene rating, and ensuring the NHS in Wales paid for patients to have dangerous PIP breast implants removed.

She added: “Covid was without a doubt the most challenging time to be in government.

“We were making decisions rapidly as scientific evidence and medical evidence was changing constantly.

“I remember thinking the Maelor was probably like a warzone, and there was me in Coedpoeth making these decisions with my colleagues that were a matter of life and death.”

Ms Griffiths, a Wrexham AFC season ticket holder who first stood on the old Kop at the Racecourse ground as a 12 year old, said the club’s continuing success under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac was a huge opportunity for the entire city.

Meanwhile, Alistair Aldridge, Wrexham County Borough Council’s project manager for the £100 million Wrexham Gateway Mold Road project, also spoke at the meeting, outlining what the transformation will mean for the city.

And young members of the North Wales Music Cooperative Emily Stephenson, Mali Tudur and Llio Lloyd Salisbury performed at the meeting.