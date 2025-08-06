Surprising location named best place in Wales to buy a cottage
Analysis by a leading property website has pinpointed a surprising location in Wales which is one of the most popular spots in the UK for buying an ‘affordable’ cottage – although one Welsh county also made it into the ‘most expensive’ list.
With their quirkiness and charm, living in a cottage is a dream for many people, and analysis from Zoopla has found the locations in Britain where home buyers are most likely to snap one up at a bargain price.
Rhondda Cynon Taf come top in Wales with an average asking price of £129,500, beaten by North Lanarkshire in Scotland which topped Zoopla’s affordability list, with a cottage typically priced at £83,500.
This is followed by Sunderland in the North East of England where those looking for a cottage could expect to pay an average of £115,000.
At the other end of the scale, cottages in Monmoutshire have been revealed as some of the most expensive in the UK – with asking prices typically over £400,000.
The “cottagecore” aesthetic that romanticises rural life and encourages simple living and traditional skills has become a popular trend in recent years.
Some cottage buyers may also have inspiration from the cosy, rural home depicted in romantic comedy film The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz.
Zoopla said that “cottage” was the fourth most-searched for term on its website in 2024.
Among those aiming for a lifestyle brimming with bucolic bliss, the analysis reveals where this is translating into market demand for cottages.
Beautiful coastal valley
In the North West of England, Blackburn with Darwen is a hotspot for buyer inquiries, with an average asking price for a cottage at £157,500, Zoopla said.
It added that Southampton leads the way in the South East, with a median average asking price of £280,000.
Other areas attracting significant attention include East Renfrewshire in Scotland, where a cottage has an average asking price of £100,000, Zoopla said.
Neath Port Talbot in Wales appeals to buyers drawn to its beautiful coastal and valley landscapes, with an average price tag of £170,000, the website added.
Bradford in West Yorkshire is another hotspot, with an average asking price of £200,000. Buyers are attracted by its rich industrial history, cultural scene and some of the most affordable prices in the region, according to Zoopla.
For those looking for choice, Derbyshire Dales has the biggest proportion of cottages for sale, with around a fifth (21.4%) of homes on the market being cottages, the website’s analysis found.
Cottagecore
Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “Our data shows a clear and sustained appetite for the cottagecore lifestyle, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.
“While the dream of a quaint, rural cottage is often associated with high prices, our analysis highlights that affordability can still be found across the country. From the rolling hills of North Lanarkshire to the coastal charm of Sunderland, there are options for prospective buyers on a range of budgets.
“We’re seeing this desire for a simpler life translate into market demand, with specific areas becoming hotspots for buyer interest. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking for a change of pace, the cottage market offers diverse opportunities.”
Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said: “There has always been a fan base of buyers who appreciate the typically charming designs and quaint surroundings associated with a cottage.
“Many house hunters also express favouring this style of home for size as cottages tend to be smaller than typical country homes and are therefore considered to be more manageable and could reduce running costs.
“Often set in rural locations, buyers need to ensure that the setting works for them long term, as some amenities such as shops and hospitals can be further away which can become inconvenient.
“Demand for cottages remains strong, however, and house hunters should brace for a competitive property search – particularly for cottages with a lower asking price as they tend to attract multiple offers.”
Zoopla analysed homes available for sale between January and May 2025, with London generally excluded.
Here are the areas in regions and nations of Britain where cottages are typically the least expensive, according to Zoopla. The figures show the median average asking price for a cottage:
East Midlands, Amber Valley, £206,000
East of England, Fenland, £249,000
North East, Sunderland, £115,000
North West, Blackburn with Darwen, £157,500
Scotland, North Lanarkshire, £83,500
South East, Southampton, £280,000
South West, Plymouth, £248,500
Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf, £129,500
West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme, £238,000
Yorkshire and the Humber, Bradford, £200,000
Here are the areas in regions and nations of Britain where cottages are typically the most expensive, according to Zoopla. The figures show the median average asking price for a cottage:
East Midlands, South Northamptonshire and Gedling, £400,000
East of England, Welwyn Hatfield, £662,500
North East, Northumberland, £300,000
North West, Cheshire West and Chester, £375,000
Scotland, East Lothian, £381,000
South East, Slough, £824,500
South West, Gloucester, £531,500
Wales, Monmouthshire, £442,500
West Midlands, North Warwickshire, £615,000
Yorkshire and the Humber, York, £400,000
Here are the areas in each region or nation where cottages are attracting the biggest concentrations of buyer inquiries, according to Zoopla, with the median average asking price of a cottage:
Scotland, East Renfrewshire, £100,000
Wales, Neath Port Talbot, £170,000
Yorkshire and the Humber, Bradford, £200,000
South East, Southampton, £280,000
North East, Sunderland, £115,000
West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent, £238,000
South West, Plymouth, £248,500
East of England, Hertsmere, £485,000
East Midlands, Leicester, £325,000
North West, Blackburn with Darwen, £157,500
There is almost a desperation with the property sellers pushing that there really is a demand for “cottages” (in Wales read that as a tereaced house) when we all know that there are not enough affordable houses where they are needed and so they push some idyllic picture to trap people into commuting and wasting their lives in a car for a few hours a day.
Expect an influx of Saxon second hand owners into RCT, as The Sunday Times produces an article comparing Ferndale and Treherbert with villages in the Dordogne.