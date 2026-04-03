Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Survey launched to study human impact on wintering wading birds

03 Apr 2026 2 minute read
Coastal wildlife study to help protect sensitive bird species on north Wales beach

A survey has been completed at Traeth Lafan to improve understanding of how human activity may be disturbing wintering wading birds at one of Wales’s most important coastal wildlife sites.

The work is aimed at exploring why species such as oystercatcher and curlew have used their traditional winter roosts less often in recent years.

The survey work was facilitated and coordinated by Natural Resources Wales. A contractor carried out field observations to record how often birds used the roost, how often they were disturbed, and which activities were most likely to trigger disturbance.

The fieldwork also included visitor surveys at Morfa Aber and Aber Ogwen car parks, together with vantage‑point observations overlooking the intertidal area.

The evidence gathered through the survey will help identify which activities pose the greatest risks to sensitive species. It will guide future decisions habitat management and support wider efforts to protect the wintering bird populations that rely on Traeth Lafan.

Dewi Evans, Specialist Officer on Intertidal Management for Natural Resources Wales said:

“Traeth Lafan is home to some of Wales’s most treasured wintering birds, including oystercatcher, curlew and other species that are part of our natural heritage.

“This survey will strengthen our understanding of the pressures they face, and the evidence collected will help us make decisions that safeguard this special place for the future.”

The work was funded through the Nature Networks Programme, a Welsh Government funded programme that supports action to strengthen ecological resilience and improve the condition of protected sites across Wales.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brychan
Brychan
19 hours ago

Would have thought the plight of the oystercatcher was obvious. When the tide comes in they nest in the shoreline pebbles, are monogamous and breed but once a year. If the beach is full of tourists they can’t. Perhaps the surveys of people at Morfa Aber and Aber Ogwen car parks should start with the question “Are you here to destroy the habitat of the local wildlife?”

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.