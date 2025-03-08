Survey reveals decline in physical and mental health in Wales

More than half of people in Wales report a decline in physical health, and over a third are experiencing worse mental well-being, according to a new survey from Public Health Wales (PHW).

The latest Time to Talk Public Health survey found that 53 per cent of people say their physical health has worsened in the last three years, while 36 per cent reported a decline in their mental health.

28 percent of respondents also reported that their current physical activity levels are having a negative impact on their health.

When asked what effect 17 different factors have on their health, respondents indicated that the three main positive effects were:

Access to nature and outdoor spaces (74 per cent)

Their levels of physical activity (63 per cent)

Their home environment (58 per cent)

In contrast, the three main negative effects on their health were reported to be:

Their access to healthcare services (42 per cent)

Their financial situation (34 per cent)

Social Media (34 per cent)

Health inequalities

PHW says these findings are in line with its recent report, Investing in a Healthier Wales, which emphasises the need for prevention-focused investment to improve well-being, tackle health inequalities, and ensure better value for public money.

Dr Paul Pilkington, Public Health Consultant who leads on physical activity at Public Health Wales, said: “Physical activity has both physical and mental health benefits, and what we see in these results is that people know the benefits exist but perhaps their environment is not enabling them to be active.

“It’s important we help people find realistic ways to move more in their daily lives. One way we can do this is by creating and promoting active environments — places that make it easier for people to walk, cycle, and just be active as part of their everyday routines. Small mindful daily changes to be active, like a 10- to 15-minute walk, can have significant benefits.”

Hapus

Emily van de Venter, Consultant in Health Improvement leading on mental well-being at Public Health Wales, added: “Our recently launched Hapus programme provides a new digital space filled with ideas and resources to help and inspire people to take action to protect and improve their mental wellbeing.

“We want to make it easier for people to find practical ways to feel good and function well, whether it’s through small mindset shifts, taking a moment to notice nature, trying new things or reconnecting with activities that bring them joy.

“Small, everyday actions—like maintaining healthy boundaries with our digital devices, connecting with others, or making time for things we enjoy—can help us all feel better.”

