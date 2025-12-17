Survey reveals what people really think about the Welsh capital’s future

Residents and businesses have shared their hopes for Cardiff’s future in a new survey to mark the city’s anniversary as the Welsh capital.

Cardiff’s population is proud of its city and excited for future growth, but wants to see improvements to transport, homelessness, safety and cleanliness, according to the survey.

FOR Cardiff, the city centre’s Business Improvement District, commissioned the research to mark Cardiff’s 70th anniversary as the Welsh capital and “to understand what communities think about the city and its future”.

Over 900 people responded to the open public survey, which ran between 25 August and 10 October 2025.

The findings were launched at FOR Cardiff’s anniversary celebration at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday 10 December, organised by Grapevine Events, where the National Library of Wales brought the original documents marking Cardiff’s designation as the capital city in 1955.

Guests were able to view, hold, and photograph the historic materials at the event, which also featured the Welsh Guards and an address from Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council.

The results have been published in a report entitled ‘The City We Have, The City We Want’, presented at the event by Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff.

“The best cities are co-produced by the public, government, and local business and we want to make sure everyone is involved in that process,” Carolyn said.

“The survey has shown just how incredibly invested Cardiff people are in maintaining its character while embracing its exciting future.

“Many of the findings will inform our own future programmes of work, including new ways to continue our members’ investment in making the capital cleaner, safer and greener and supporting local culture, heritage and entrepreneurship.”

Results

Respondents were overwhelmingly proud of the capital’s visitor appeal, with 74% saying it is welcoming, inclusive, walkable and rich in culture and green spaces.

Seventy-seven per cent said it offers a good range of shops, cafes and bars and a vibrant nightlife, often referencing the independents and the arcades.

Cardiff Bay was also seen as a vibrant destination, enhanced by its connection to the city centre by river boats.

After almost a million fans descended on the city this summer to see global artists perform at Blackweir, the Castle and the Principality Stadium, 86% concluded that Cardiff benefits from hosting major sporting and music events.

Under-35s were hugely supportive of staging more and, while the over-65s were the least supportive, 85% of them would still welcome these events continuing.

The increased crowds and security of large events can make the city feel safer for some, while others avoid the centre due to congestion, rowdiness, and difficulty with transport.

Safety

Many said they generally feel comfortable during the day but avoid certain areas after dark – particularly St Mary Street and Queen Street – with safety more of a concern for women than men.

A fifth thought Cardiff very clean, and a third that its cleanliness is on a par with other UK cities, while many would like to see pavements and litter cleaned up and run-down buildings restored.

People would like more frequent, reliable and affordable bus and train services, including integrated ticketing, later timetables and better cross-city coverage. They want more and cheaper parking and more park & rides, especially for major events.

Respondents felt that clearer maps and signage would help people navigate the city centre and accessibility measures should be improved, including parking and more mobility hire options.

Growth

Half of respondents felt the city centre has a thriving business environment, while businesses want to see economic growth, employment opportunities and better infrastructure.

They want more support for independent local businesses, community enterprises and grassroots venues, and raised concerns about high business rates and the need for more affordable commercial spaces.

Over 75% of people said they are excited about Cardiff’s future. Many hope new projects including the South Wales Metro, the arena, and the redevelopment of Cardiff Central train station, will bring economic growth, new opportunities, and better cultural offerings.

Reducing crime and antisocial behaviour was the prime concern, with making the city centre cleaner and more public transport close behind. There were significant concerns about inclusivity, the pace and quality of change and preserving Cardiff’s distinct culture and heritage.

The future

Respondents hope that Cardiff will be a modern, confident capital that:

is clean, safe and welcoming to everyone with less litter, crime and homelessness and better facilities for families and disabled people;

is a vibrant, multicultural hub, rich in arts, music, and cultural events;

preserves and promotes its individuality and its local and the wider Welsh heritage, with a more diverse offer of independent shops, grassroots venues, and unique businesses;

offers more varied opportunities for social gatherings, festivals, and creative entertainment for all ages, beyond the current focus on pubs and nightlife

has an integrated, sustainable transport system, including a fully pedestrianised centre, reliable public transport, better cycling and walking routes, and a full tram /metro network;

is greener with more trees, parks, and sustainable infrastructure initiatives as well as protection and enhancement of historic green spaces like Bute Park and the River Taff

FOR Cardiff is the Business Improvement District (BID) of Cardiff city centre – a not-for-profit membership organisation funded and led by the city centre’s businesses and organisations to manage their additional investment in enhancing the capital.

It delivers £1.4 million of annual investment made by its 800+ city centre-based members to improve the area and create more reasons to visit.

Read the full report here: The City We Have, The City We Want’