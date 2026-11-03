Suspended police officer appears in court charged with rape and sexual assault

Nation.Cymru staff

A suspended North Wales Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault.

PC Ashley Dodge attended a short hearing at Mold Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 29.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have taken place while he was off duty.

He was arrested by North Wales Police officers in October 2025 and immediately suspended from duty.

PC Dodge was granted bail and is due to appear at Mold Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday, November 27.