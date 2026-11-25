Ben Mitchell, Press Association

A suspended Reform councillor is set to deny rape and sexual abuse charges over alleged offences in Portsmouth and Wales.

George Madgwick has been charged with 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of making and one count of distributing indecent images of a child.

The 37-year-old also faces one count of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour, one count of stalking, one count of making threats to kill, one count of false imprisonment, one count of theft and one count of criminal damage.

The charges all relate to four alleged victims, who were aged between 16 and 17 at the time, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2021 in Portsmouth and Wales, the force added.

An investigation was launched on July 24, 2025 after officers receiving a report of a sexual offence, police said.

The court heard that one of the charges, dated between February 3 2010 and March 31 2010, alleges that Madgwick sexually assaulted a woman aged 16 or over with a “hairbrush handle when she did not consent”.

Dressed in a blue suit and blue tie, Madgwick only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was accompanied at the hearing by his partner Emily Strudwick, who is also a Reform UK councillor at Portsmouth City Council and group leader for the party in the city.

Sarah Vine KC, defending, indicated on behalf of Madgwick that he would be entering not guilty pleas to the charges.

District Judge David Robinson sent the case to Portsmouth Crown Court for the next hearing on January 4 and released Madgwick on conditional bail until then.

He told Madgwick: “You are charged with 15 offences that can only be tried at the crown court and the other offences are related to these, so I send you to the crown court where the next hearing will be held on January 4.

“On that date you will be expected to enter your pleas. If your pleas are not guilty then a trial will have to be set for some date in the future.

“In the meantime I am going to grant you conditional bail, there are conditions to your bail, you must comply with these conditions and if you do not you may be arrested and the bail taken away.

“The conditions are not to contact any of the complainants directly or indirectly, you must have no unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18 apart from when it is inevitable as part of everyday life.”

Madgwick, of Boughton Court, Portsmouth, resigned from his position as leader of the Reform UK group on Hampshire County Council following the charges earlier this month and now sits as an independent councillor at the authority and at Portsmouth City Council.

Suspended

A Reform UK spokesman previously confirmed Madgwick had been suspended from the party “with immediate effect”.

After being charged by police, Madgwick posted on X: “I am shocked and dismayed at the charges brought against me. Whilst the charges are extremely serious, I will say unequivocally that I am innocent of the allegations against me. Due process must take its course and the legal process must be followed without hindrance.

“I considered it responsible to resign as Reform UK leader in Hampshire Council and I will continue as an independent until I’m cleared. I will not make any further statement now, or in the future, on this in any capacity. I will deactivate my social media shortly until due process has concluded.”