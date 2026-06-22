Suspended sentence for Crufts dog breeder after dozens of animals found in poor condition

Amelia Jones

A former Crufts award winning dog breeder received a suspended sentence after more than 40 dogs were rescued from a property described as being covered in urine and faeces.

Lynda Cooper, 75, from Pontypool, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting 11 animal welfare offences as well as breeding dogs without a licence. Cooper, who previously bred pointers and Bracco Italianos under the Trosnant kennel name and had enjoyed success at Crufts, was handed a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years, after she pleaded guilty to 11 animal welfare offences and breeding dogs without a licence.

The case began in August 2024 when a member of the public raised concerns with Torfaen County Borough Council regarding the welfare of dogs at Cooper’s property, and suspected illegal breeding activity.

Initial visits by RSPCA inspectors were unsuccessful after entry to the premises was refused. However, council officers later returned with a veterinary professional and a warrant, allowing them access to the property.

Inside, officials discovered 41 dogs living in what were described as appalling conditions. Puppies were found to be underweight, while a number of adult dogs were suffering from health problems including swelling, sores and dental disease. The animals were removed immediately and received urgent veterinary care.

Despite efforts to save them, five dogs were euthanised because of the severity of their conditions. Two others later died after being rehomed.

Investigators found Cooper had previously held a breeding licence between 2022 and 2023 but had continued operating after it expired. Evidence also suggested that customers has been misled through altered microchip information, incorrect birth dates and the sale of cross-bred dogs as ‘pedigree’ animals.

During sentencing, Recorder Greg Bull KC criticised Cooper’s conduct, stating that she had been “breaking every rule in the book” by breeding without a licence for two years.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Cooper was ordered to contribute £10,000 towards council costs, pay a £187 surcharge and was banned from keeping dogs for the next 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Rescue (@hoperescuewales)

Hope Rescue

Hope Rescue, which helped care for many of the dogs, described the case as one of the most distressing its team had encountered. Head of operations Sara Rosser said many of the animals arrived severely underweight, suffering from chronic infections and advanced dental problems, while older dogs had experienced significant muscle loss and mobility issues.

Talking about the case, Hope Rescue posted an image inside the house to social media. They said: “77 Dogs. Devastating Conditions. A case that will stay with our team forever

“Last Friday, Lynda Cooper was convicted of 11 animal welfare offences and illegal dog breeding at Cardiff Crown Court – and sentenced to a suspended custodial sentence, a 10-year ban from keeping dogs, and ordered to pay £10,000 in costs.

“Behind that headline is a story that began almost two years ago, and one that will stay with our team for a long time.

“In August 2024, we took in 23 dogs from a property in Pontypool – three emaciated mothers and twenty puppies. What we saw that day raised serious concerns, and after passing everything to the relevant authorities, we were soon back at the property supporting @animallicensingwales in the removal of 54 further dogs.

“What followed was one of the most challenging cases our experienced team has ever seen. The dogs were in a devastating state – severely underweight, many with advanced dental disease, chronic ear infections, and significant muscle wastage. Six of the older dogs, despite everything our team, vets, physiotherapists and foster carers could do, were too unwell to be given a comfortable life, and were put to sleep in the months that followed.

But this case has also given us so much to celebrate. Dogs who arrived broken and afraid are now living the lives they always deserved. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing some of their stories.”

You can see the post here.