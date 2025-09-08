Suspended sentence for man and woman for failing to meet the needs of their dog

A man and woman from Swansea have been handed a suspended prison sentence and a five year disqualification from keeping animals after they failed to address the needs of their dog.

Aaron Francis and Charlie Sabrina Nakita Smith , both of Nicander Parade, Mayhill, pleaded guilty to an Animal Welfare Act offence and were sentenced at Swansea Magistrates Court on Thursday 21 August.

The court heard that Bear, a one-year-old Tibetan Mastiff was found to have untreated ailments, and Francis and Smith had failed to investigate or address signs of ill health, including a severely matted coat, cherry eye condition and hip dysplasia.

In mitigation it was heard that the defendants were naive, had no understanding of the breed – including the size or specific needs – and did not notice the deformity of his hips. It was also heard that Francis has an injury impacting on everyday life.

At sentencing they both were handed 12 weeks in custody, which was suspended for 12 months – and also 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days. In addition to the five year ban on keeping animals, they were ordered to each pay £400 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Shock

In a written statement provided to the court, it was heard that Bear was first seen by Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Ellie West on 14 December last year. As Bear came over to her, she placed her hand on his head and could “instantly feel a large matted area on the top of his head – it appeared quite firm and I was able to move his whole head and forehead in one motion with the matts.”

She added: “He smelt of a strong wet dog smell and appeared dirty. He lifted his head to look up to me and I was totally shocked to then see both of his eye areas with large areas of red fleshy masses that covered where his eyeballs would be. This appeared to be what I know as cherry eye from previous dealings with dogs with this type of condition but I had never seen a dog’s eyes look so full of masses.

“I was very shocked and concerned and taken aback at the sight I was looking at. There was a distinctive smell like a mixture of cheese and fish that was coming from his eye area and areas underneath his eyes that appeared wet.”

Put to sleep

Bear was taken to a vet and then officially signed over to the RSPCA. He was given medications and he was de-matted carefully with clippers. He was signed over and placed into another charity’s care however, sadly it was later discovered he had severe hip dysplasia and was put to sleep.

Following sentencing, RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Cooper, said: “We are saddened that Bear was found with these untreated conditions. We would like to remind pet owners to please seek help if they are struggling. Don’t bury your head in the sand and leave conditions untreated and for them to become worse. There is help out there and we urge you to seek this before it’s too late.”

