Suspended sentenced for woman who poured boiling water and bleach on mice

A woman from Llanelli has been handed a suspended prison sentence after she poured boiling water and bleach on a group of wild mice living in a wheelie bin.

Carys Ann Roberts of Cross Hands Road, Gorslas pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

In August last year she caused unnecessary suffering to a number of small rodents – believed to be seven wild mice – by pouring boiling water and bleach on them resulting in burns and subsequent death.

The court heard that Roberts had messaged her work colleagues on a WhatsApp group to say what she was about to do and despite them asking her not to, she still went ahead and killed the mice.

Boiling

The court heard that she poured approximately half a bottle of bleach in the wheelie bin before pouring the contents of the kettle on top.

After about five minutes Roberts placed the bodies of the rodents into a bin bag and left the bin out for the binman for the next day.

The incident was reported to the police – who then informed the RSPCA.

Roberts appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 17 April, it was heard that in mitigation that she had apologised and it was an error of judgement.

Disqualified

She was sentenced to 18 weeks of custody – suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £400 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Roberts was also disqualified from keeping all animals for seven years.

In his sentencing remarks the District Judge said that it was a serious offence and animals “feel pain like us” and are protected by law.

An independent expert veterinary report presented to the court said that boiling water would have caused “severe burns” and would result in “serious pain”.

The report – written by an expert vet – added: “If the burns are extensive and involve the majority of the skin surface then they are liable to be fatal.

“Equally depending on the quantity of water poured into the bin the rodents may potentially have drowned which would also have caused them pain, distress and suffering.”

In addition bleach would have caused “chemical burns”.

Support

The court heard that there had been options for Roberts to access support services including a pest control company to ensure that the rodents were humanely euthanised and there was an offer by someone to release them away from the property that evening.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben said: “All animals – big and small – deserve to be treated with kindness and respect.

“These ​mice would have suffered greatly and would have died from this intentional action. There had been an offer to release them and ​she had been advised not to do what she did – however other measures were not sought and sadly these mice suffered unnecessarily.”

The RSPCA said that for those concerned about mice or other rodents in their home or garden, there are some simple and humane ways to deter them.

RSPCA Scientific & Policy Officer Rebecca Machin said: “There are several kinds of mouse in the UK, and they’re an important part of our wildlife.

“To deter mice around the home the most important thing is to remove sources of food which may attract rodents. Food should be kept in airtight and rodent-proof containers or cupboards, and make sure any crumbs are cleaned up. Cotton wool balls soaked in peppermint, eucalyptus or spearmint oil may also help deter rodents.

“If you find holes where they could be getting in, block them with ‘mouse mesh’, a kind of wire-wool rodents can’t nibble through. In the garden, plants like daffodils, wood hyacinth and alliums can help deter rodents. Keeping things tidy, and moving things like garden furniture around, can also help, as rodents are wary of unexpected changes.

“If deterrents don’t work, then a professional rodent controller will be able to remove rodents humanely. However, in the long run, it’s important to remove whatever attracted them in the first place, otherwise they may keep returning.”

