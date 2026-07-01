Sustainable living plan approved featuring guinea pigs for food

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A sustainable living scheme featuring the rearing of guinea pigs for food, as well as the production of honey and walnuts, has been given the go-ahead.

In an application recommended for approval at the June 30 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Dave and Mayu Phillips sought permission for a One Planet Development scheme at Walnut Grove, near Jeffreyston.

A supporting statement said Dave grew up locally; the couple keen to return to the area and continue the honey business established by Dave’s father Jim, which is based at Walnut Grove, and develop vegetable gardens and build a low impact dwelling on the site.

It added: “The land has been in the family for 20 years and is used as a base for Jim’s honey business with storage and a processing room in the sheds. There is also a kitchen on site for jarring up the honey. The site has over 50 walnut trees that were planted approximately 15-20 years ago as well as 20 active beehives in the apiary.”

It says, as well as the honey and walnuts, and fruits and vegetables, the site will also have a pair of breeding rabbits and three pairs of breeding guinea pigs will be kept to produce meat for the household, along with a a flock of 20 pigeons for eggs and meat.

An officer report for planners said: “The application seeks full permission for a One Planet Development (OPD), comprising a low-impact dwelling and integrated land-based activities.

“The dwelling would meet caravan standards and would be sited in the northern part of the site to the west of the access track. The wider scheme includes continuation and expansion of honey production, development of the walnut enterprise, horticulture, small-scale livestock, renewable energy provision, and a reed bed wastewater system.”

At the committee meeting, members were told that, by the fifth year of the One Planet Development, the projected income would be in the £13,450-£16,850 range.

Speaking at the meeting, Dave Phillips stressed the ethos of the One Planet Development scheme: “Humanity is living as if we have several more Planet Earths; once we’ve totally trashed this planet ‘move on to the next one,’ we can all play our part, living sustainably and Pembrokeshire County Council can play its part.”

He said the honey had won prizes at the county show, with many shops and market stalls stocking it; the intention now to “add value” to what was already on site with products such as walnuts preserved in honey and walnut-infused apple cider vinegar, going on to say: “Walnuts with a glass of wine goes well.”

Committee chair Cllr Mark Carter said he was “quite intrigued” by the report mention of guinea pigs for meat, Mr Phillips stressing the ‘pigs were larger than the pet variety, and were similar to rabbits in terms of meat production.

Cllr Michael Williams raised the issue of a previous One Planet proposal for the site, refused back in 2023, and was told by officers that scheme was not considered robust enough.

Cllr Carter said he would support the scheme, adding: “To me this looks like a good chance of success, with an income from day one.”

Members unanimously backed conditional approval of the scheme.