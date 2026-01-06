SUVs remain a Welsh favourite despite parking surcharges

Ella Groves

New data has revealed that SUVs still dominate Welsh car buying habits despite the announcement of parking surcharges for heavier vehicles.

Cardiff is the first city in the UK to introduce a parking surcharge for larger vehicles but new findings from Autotrader suggest this has not deterred Welsh drivers.

SUVs make up over a third (35%) of the top 20 most enquired models in Wales with cars such as the Nissan Qashqai and Audi Q3 rising in popularity after the surcharge was announced.

Autotrader data showed that between September and October 2025, prior to the announcement of the surcharge plans, the list of the top 20 most popular cars in Wales featured eight SUVs.

Between October and November 2025, following the announcement, Autotrader data showed that the top 20 most popular cars in Wales still featured seven SUVs.

The Nissan Qashqai even moved up the rankings from 8th to 6th as one of the most enquired vehicles.

Models such as the Range Rover Sport and BMW X5 remain on drivers wish lists – particularly in Wales’ more rural regions where drivers prioritise safety, practicality, and performance.

20 most popular cars in Wales after charge announcement

Moving into 10th place, the Audi Q3 also grew in popularity, having not featured the month previously.

Car Enquiries (Oct to Nov 2025) Rank Make Model Body Type % of Leads 1 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback 4.40% 2 Ford Fiesta Hatchback 2.70% 3 BMW 1 Series Hatchback 2.00% 4 Mercedes-Benz A Class Hatchback 1.90% 5 Ford Focus Hatchback 1.70% 6 Nissan Qashqai SUV 1.50% 7 Volkswagen Polo Hatchback 1.40% 8 BMW 3 Series Saloon 1.30% 9 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV 1.20% 10 Audi Q3 SUV 1.20% 11 Peugeot 208 Hatchback 1.00% 12 Audi A1 Hatchback 1.00% 13 Vauxhall Corsa Hatchback 1.00% 14 Toyota Yaris Hatchback 1.00% 15 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV 0.90% 16 Kia Sportage SUV 0.90% 17 Nissan Juke SUV 0.90% 18 BMW 5 Series Saloon 0.90% 19 Hyundai NEXO SUV 0.90% 20 Audi A3 Hatchback 0.90%

As cities like Cardiff pioneer these SUV policies, Welsh drivers may soon need to rethink their vehicle choices, according to Autotrader. Their data shows a strong loyalty to SUVs, but with more local authorities looking to explore similar schemes, vehicle weight could become a bigger factor for future car buying decisions across the UK.

Autotrader’s Erin Baker said: “Despite the parking surcharges, SUVs remain hugely popular in Wales. Cardiff’s recent move to introduce parking fees for cars weighing over 2400kg, will impact drivers of many SUVs, but our data shows most buyers are still opting for comfort and capability over fuel efficiency.”