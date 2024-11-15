Swansea Bay healthcare workers vote to strike

Martin Shipton

Hundreds of healthcare support workers at hospitals in Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot have voted to strike over pay, their trade union Unison has confirmed.

Staff at eight hospitals in the area, including Neath Port Talbot, Morriston and Singleton, say they have been underpaid for their work for many years.

According to NHS guidance, healthcare support workers on salary band 2 should only be providing personal care such as bathing and feeding patients.

Healthcare assistants

However, healthcare assistants employed by the Swansea Bay University Health Board are routinely undertaking clinical tasks such as monitoring blood, performing electrocardiogram tests and inserting cannulas, says Unison.

The union is now going to talk to its members about what comes next, but warned that without an improved offer strikes look inevitable. In the ballot, 99% of staff who voted backed strike action.

Unison Cymru regional organiser Lianne Owen said: “Healthcare support workers are some of the lowest paid staff in the NHS, yet they are routinely expected to carry out complex duties that they’re not being paid for.

“Strike action is always a last resort, but board managers have to come back with a better offer that compensates staff fairly for all the time they’ve been paid incorrectly.”

Fair play

Neath Port Talbot Hospital healthcare support worker Hollie Arnold said: “This ballot result shows that healthcare support workers are serious about getting fair pay for the work they do. We love our jobs, but we want to be paid properly.”

Unison Swansea Bay branch secretary Andrew O’Leary said: “No one wants to be on strike. They’d much rather be at work caring for patients, but the health board has given them little other option.”

The eight affected hospitals are Morriston, Singleton, Neath Port Talbot, Cefn Coed, Gorseinon, Cimla, Tonna, and Glanrhyd.

Band 2 clinical support workers should only undertake personal care duties, according to NHS guidance.

