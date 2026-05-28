Swansea City drawing up plans for fan park

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new covered fan park where supporters could pour their own beer are being drawn up by Swansea City football club.

The park would be outside the Swansea.com Stadium’s south stand on disused land between Brunel Way and a path for cyclists and pedestrians.

Two options with a mezzanine level and walkable roof are being explored, according to a project brief – one providing space for just under 1,300 fans and the other with a capacity of just under 1,800.

There’d be a large screen, central seating area, toilets and food and beverage units with self-pour beer taps on the mezzanine level, plus a new perimeter footpath parallel with Brunel Way.

The project brief has been submitted to Swansea Council as part of a pre-application enquiry by the Championship club.

The document said 72% of spectators turned up an hour before kick-off “but the fan experience is not great”, resulting in many going elsewhere nearby.

The club hopes the fan park would boost spectator spending and help attract new supporters.

The project brief said there was scope as part of a later phase to develop a second area for events, a football museum or a “more premium food and beverage destination”.

The idea of a fan park has been raised at fans’ forums and other club events. Speaking last August Swansea City chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “We are looking into plans to renovate that area. We’re looking into doing a fan village there.”

He added: “There’s obviously limitations with the stadium in the way it’s been built to really move the dial on that. But if we create new space that puts on a really good experience, it gives fans somewhere to congregate pre-match, and also enables us to do other things outside of matchdays.”

Mr Gorringe added that investments in the club by Croatia and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric and hip-hop star and businessman Snoop Dogg “put us in a different league with what we can be able to do”.

The club finished 11th in the Championship with 64 points after a spirited second half of the 2025-26 season.

Assurance

The council’s planning department said it welcomed the fan park proposal in principle, questioned a couple of aspects and sought assurance regarding others.

Its written response said any detailed planning application would need to clearly define the proposed opening hours, potential noise impacts and how deliveries would be carried out, among other things.

South Wales Police advised that the fan park would need to be protected to prevent vehicle access, and have CCTV coverage.

Swansea City isn’t commenting at this stage on the proposal.