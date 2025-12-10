Swansea couple jailed for running cocaine supply network

A former husband and wife from Swansea who ran a Class A and B drugs network supplying cocaine across Swansea and Ammanford have been jailed for a combined total of more than 14 years.

Phillip Jones, 44, of Brynhyfryd, Swansea, and his ex-wife Lisa Regan, 53, of Portmead, were described by police as key figures in an operation that funnelled significant quantities of cocaine into local communities.

The pair laundered proceeds from their activities through a café in Blaenymaes.

Images recovered from their mobile phones showed Jones cutting up a kilogram of cocaine, demonstrating the scale of the operation. Regan was arrested after officers removed her from a plane following a flight.

Jones pleaded guilty at Swansea Magistrates’ Court in October to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, concealing criminal property and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Regan admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and concealing criminal property. She received a prison sentence of seven years and four months.

A third man linked to the pair’s operation, 54-year-old Tracy Lewis from Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, was also jailed.

Lewis had been buying large quantities of cocaine from Regan to run his own supply network in the Ammanford area. He pleaded guilty to multiple drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of criminal property after £1,937 in cash was found. He was sentenced to six years.

‘Reflect’

Sergeant Luke Tucker, of South Wales Police, said the trio had been responsible for “flooding our local communities with significant quantities” of illegal drugs.

“They thought that they were above the law – but they will have been devastated to discover that their operations weren’t as impenetrable as they thought,” he said. “They will now get the chance to reflect on that over their long prison spells.

“Their removal from society has made our streets far safer and better off.”