Swansea doctor releases distressing messages from starving sister in Gaza

Martin Shipton

Harrowing messages sent from Gaza by the sister of a Swansea-based heart consultant were read out at a Senedd peace rally.

In October 2023 Dr Ahmed Sabra was visiting family members in the Palestinian city when it was invaded following the massacre of more than 1,000 Israelis and the taking of hostages. He was stuck in Gaza for six weeks before being able to return to Wales.

Twenty months later his sister and father are starving in Gaza following President Trump’s removal of UN aid.

Former Swansea West MP Geraint Davies read out despairing messages sent to Dr Sabra by his sister in recent days.

Desperation

One said: “People are literally dying in the streets. I am on a WhatsApp group for doctors in Gaza and it is the same message. Talking about death in Gaza has been the norm for the last two years but now it is a different talk. It is still about death but severe desperation and losing faith in humanity. Shame on our politicians, shame on the media, shame on the BBC, shame on us doctors, shame on this era we are living in.”

Another stated: “Thank you for talking but I am sorry that I believe it is in vain. The Palestinian struggle for decades, the siege, the killing of an estimated 100k and maiming 200k, displacing millions did not move anything; dismembered burnt bodies of tiny children, charred mutilated bodies of mothers and fathers did not change anything.

“When all this started and I was talking with you more than 20 months ago, I had hope but now almost two years on I have lost it. I can’t believe there are still people who try to justify this and provide impunity because they are as criminal and culpable as them or even worse. It is like they see us as a different species.”

‘Death trap’

Dr Sabra said: “I managed to speak with my father two days ago. He has lost 30 kilos. He tried to pretend he is strong, but his weak voice told me a different story and I feared he was saying goodbye. I really don’t know what to do.

“They lure the starving people to the death trap food centres and the psychopath criminals enjoy hunting them. There are videos posted today, which is a daily occurrence, and the BBC is preoccupied with verifying videos, pretending transparency when they dilute their crimes and cast doubt and shadow on the cruel genocide that has been ongoing for months.”

Dr Sabra’s sister said: “The truth is that the matter has exceeded people’s capacity in an unbearable way. Need and poverty have touched almost every home in Gaza. For the first time, I see people with tears almost escaping from their eyes, due to the intensity of their anguish.

“Hunger in Gaza is very real, frighteningly real, and it may soon be fatal. We are only a few days away and people will die in droves. They will fall in the streets and homes from extreme hunger.

“There is no talk in Gaza about war. Everyone talks about hunger. Death by bombing is no longer scary because it is a quick death. People here are dying with terrifying slowness as they feel their bodies wearing out in front of them.”

In another message she said: “Brother, we are dying I swear to God.

“Hunger ravaged us. My daughter’s blood sugar dropped. I couldn’t find a scrap of sugar. I called everyone I know to get a spoon from here and from there.

“We need money. I need your support. I swear to God we need it. I asked strangers, from everyone you can imagine. We have no income. What should I do?

“And a million times I told you all people live on outside support. The rich became poor. The situation is catastrophic. All day yesterday, we looked for a kilo of lentils but I swear we couldn’t find it. Even If you find it, you must have big money with you. For everyone, huge sums of money mean nothing. Everyone that receives huge sums of money (from relatives abroad), gets shrunk massively in commission. But we don’t have anything else. We are all in Gaza like this

‘Immediate ceasefire’

Geraint Davies said: “The UK Government must demand an immediate ceasefire and the reintroduction of UN-managed aid distribution at scale to avert the final extermination of the Gaza Palestinians, and our Senedd must demand UK action now for peace justice and freedom for Palestine.

“Trump has provided the bombs and money for Netanyahu to destroy Gaza and now by removing aid and replacing the UN with firing squads has condemned the population to death by starvation or bullets as the UK, by not demanding an immediate ceasefire and UN aid, is complicit in this unfolding genocide.”

