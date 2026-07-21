Swansea man fined after dumping waste across two miles of countryside

Mark Mansfield

A Swansea man has been ordered to pay more than £1,400 after admitting illegally dumping waste across two miles of countryside in the Dulais Valley.

Roger Townsend, 38, of Lon Gwendraeth, Morriston, pleaded guilty to illegally depositing waste along the road between Crynant and Cilfrew after investigators traced the fly-tip back to him.

The waste, reported on 6 November 2025, included vehicle parts, oil-contaminated components, commercial waste, household rubbish and fluorescent lighting tubes.

Following initial enquiries, Townsend contacted investigators and admitted depositing the waste. He also acknowledged he did not hold a waste carrier’s licence, while checks confirmed there were no waste exemptions covering the site.

At Swansea Magistrates’ Court on 9 July, Townsend pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £946.75 in costs, £202.21 in compensation and an £80 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £1,428.96.

In a separate case heard on the same day, Brian Morgan, 33, and Gemma Morgan, 39, both of Holland Street, Port Talbot, were prosecuted after failing to cooperate with an investigation into waste left outside their home.

Plastic boxes, broken plasterboard, a black bag and a dust sheet were reported dumped outside the property on 19 February this year.

Although one of the residents told investigators the waste would be removed that day, officers found it remained in place when they returned the following day. The pair later failed to respond to repeated attempts to contact them or comply with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Neither attended Swansea Magistrates’ Court and they were sentenced in their absence for failing to comply with Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995.

Each was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £264 victim surcharge and £146.25 in costs, a combined total of £2,140.50.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for streetscene, Cllr Scott Jones, said the prosecutions demonstrated the authority’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws.

He said the waste dumped in the Dulais Valley, particularly the oil-contaminated materials and vehicle parts, posed a significant risk to the environment and warned that the council would continue to pursue those responsible for fly-tipping and illegal waste disposal.

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